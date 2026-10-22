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Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Oppo Reno 17 5G Receive NBTC Certification Ahead of Global Launch

Notably, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max was introduced in China last month with an 8,500mAh cell, while the Reno 17 is expected to debut in November.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 15:07 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Oppo Reno 17 5G Receive NBTC Certification Ahead of Global Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max launched in China in September

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Highlights
  • The listings reveal model numbers for both smartphones
  • Both phones support 5G, 4G LTE, 3G and 2G networks
  • The Oppo Reno 17 series could launch in China in November
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The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and Oppo Reno 17 5G have reportedly received certification in Thailand, hinting that both phones could launch in global markets soon. Their listings on the country's NBTC database reveal their model numbers and confirm support for 5G connectivity. While leaks have already shown global variants of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro, the Oppo Reno 17 5G has also surfaced in multiple reports, including a recently leaked hands-on image. Neither company has announced a launch date for the phones yet.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Oppo Reno 17 5G Get NBTC Nod

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared details of the certifications on X. The NBTC database lists the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max as model 2611FPNFAG and the Oppo Reno 17 5G as CPH2975. Both phones have received approval in Thailand, and the listings identify China as their country of manufacture.

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The certification also confirms that both phones support 5G, 4G LTE, 3G and 2G networks. It doesn't reveal any further specifications or indicate when either phone might launch in global markets.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the global variants of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and Xiaomi 18 Pro could feature smaller batteries and higher prices than their Chinese counterparts. The models were also seen on the Geekbench AI database with Android 17 support.

Notably, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and Xiaomi 18 Pro phones were introduced in China last month with 8,500mAh and 7,000mAh cells, respectively. The Pro model starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000), while the Pro Max version begins at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000), for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration.

The Oppo Reno 17 5G has also recently appeared in a leaked hands-on image, showing a flat rear panel and a square camera module that could house three rear cameras and an LED flash. Oppo may launch the Reno 17 series in China in November with Android 17-based ColorOS 17. The lineup may debut in India in early January 2027, although the Pro variant is unlikely to see an India launch.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Oppo Reno 17 5G, Oppo Reno 17 series, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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