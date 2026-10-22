The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and Oppo Reno 17 5G have reportedly received certification in Thailand, hinting that both phones could launch in global markets soon. Their listings on the country's NBTC database reveal their model numbers and confirm support for 5G connectivity. While leaks have already shown global variants of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro, the Oppo Reno 17 5G has also surfaced in multiple reports, including a recently leaked hands-on image. Neither company has announced a launch date for the phones yet.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Oppo Reno 17 5G Get NBTC Nod

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared details of the certifications on X. The NBTC database lists the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max as model 2611FPNFAG and the Oppo Reno 17 5G as CPH2975. Both phones have received approval in Thailand, and the listings identify China as their country of manufacture.

The certification also confirms that both phones support 5G, 4G LTE, 3G and 2G networks. It doesn't reveal any further specifications or indicate when either phone might launch in global markets.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the global variants of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and Xiaomi 18 Pro could feature smaller batteries and higher prices than their Chinese counterparts. The models were also seen on the Geekbench AI database with Android 17 support.

Notably, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and Xiaomi 18 Pro phones were introduced in China last month with 8,500mAh and 7,000mAh cells, respectively. The Pro model starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000), while the Pro Max version begins at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000), for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration.

The Oppo Reno 17 5G has also recently appeared in a leaked hands-on image, showing a flat rear panel and a square camera module that could house three rear cameras and an LED flash. Oppo may launch the Reno 17 series in China in November with Android 17-based ColorOS 17. The lineup may debut in India in early January 2027, although the Pro variant is unlikely to see an India launch.