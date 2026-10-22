Microsoft Rolls Out Standalone Cloud Playtime Packs to Xbox Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out a standalone option for Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing users to buy cloud playtime hours without a Game Pass membership. Cloud playtime will be available in three separate plans that will let users stream Xbox titles on supported devices for 10, 25, and 50 hours.

Cloud playtime is now available to Xbox insiders and will be available widely in November. During the preview period, Xbox insiders will be able to purchase cloud playtime packs and stream select games they own on Xbox consoles, PC, handhelds, and smart TVs.

Cloud Playtime Packs, Prices

Xbox has rolled out three cloud playtime packs offering 10, 25, and 50 hours of cloud streaming at introductory launch prices of $3.99, $7.99, and $11.99, respectively. The wording suggests prices of the packs could go up when they are rolled out for all users next month or later.

Cloud playtime packs will offer game streaming without ads. Xbox also promises shorter wait times and high-quality streaming. The packs bring a new Xbox cloud streaming alternative to existing Game Pass and ad-supported cloud gaming offerings.

In July, Xbox rolled out a free ad-supported standalone tier of cloud gaming that allows users to stream select games from their library without a Game Pass subscription. Ads play before each cloud gaming session begins.

There have been wider changes to Xbox Cloud Gaming in recent months, as well. In September, Microsoft announced its plan to put a monthly limit on cloud gaming hours for Game Pass members starting in November.

Game Pass Ultimate members will get 15 hours of Xbox Cloud Gaming in a month, while Game Pass Premium and Essential subscribers will be capped at 10 hours and 5 hours, respectively. Microsoft blamed the rising cost of providing cloud gaming services for the move. Xbox Game Pass members previously got unlimited access to cloud gaming with their subscription.