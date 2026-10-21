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Redmi K100 Confirmed to Get a 50-Megapixel Rear Camera and In-Display Fingerprint Reader

The phone will also get an IP68-rated, dust and water-resistant design, among other features

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 October 2026 13:20 IST
Redmi K100 Confirmed to Get a 50-Megapixel Rear Camera and In-Display Fingerprint Reader

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi K100 will have speakers tuned by Bose

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Highlights
  • The Redmi K100 will launch in China on October 27
  • It will have a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The phone will feature symmetrical dual speakers
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After the launch of Redmi's K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max in China, Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch its K100, the third model in the series. With the launch date now set for October 27, more details have officially emerged from the brand's social media handles. These include details about the phone's primary camera, its design, and some gaming-related features. The smartphone will feature “Sound by Bose”, which confirms its partnership with the audio brand. It will also sport a 165Hz 6.83-inch display with a hole-punch cutout.

Redmi K100's Design, Camera and Gaming Features Confirmed

According to two Weibo posts made by the brand, the unannounced Redmi K100 is now confirmed to get an IP68-rated design. Its 6.83-inch display, previously confirmed in a leak, will also include an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The phone will also feature two symmetrical speakers and improved connectivity with seven antennas. Gamers will also benefit from a 0815 X-axis linear motor, which is claimed to deliver better haptic feedback.

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Its primary camera is now confirmed to get a 50-megapixel “Light and Shadow Hunter 800” sensor. It has a 1/1.55-inch type sensor and offers an f/1.68 aperture.

A previous leak had confirmed that the phone would have a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. As a gaming-oriented device, the phone will also support native 165 fps gaming in more than 40 titles. Another earlier reveal also claimed that the device would pack a 10,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi recently launched its K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max models in China back on August 11. These devices were priced from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for their respective base variants. The Redmi K100 Pro features a 6.59-inch display, while the K100 Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch display. The K100 Pro was announced with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset, while the K100 Pro Max gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Redmi K100 Pro has an 8,580 mAh battery, while the K100 Pro Max gets a 9,070mAh unit.

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Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi K100 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi K100 Design, Redmi K100 Features, Redmi K100 Display, Redmi K100 Battery
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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