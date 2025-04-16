The OnePlus Nord CE 4 may not have raised the bar or set any new benchmarks when it launched last year, but it was a good low-end mid-range smartphone, provided you could ignore its poor low light camera performance. Now, with its successor expected to launch in May, details about the upcoming Nord CE 5 are beginning to emerge. Following a recent report that leaked its core specifications, we now have a first look at the OnePlus Nord CE 5's design thanks to a leaked render.

A report by SmartPrix has shared an alleged render of the OnePlus Nord CE 5. The image reportedly shows the rear design of the upcoming smartphone. The design looks fresh and very different from both the Nord CE 4 and the Nord 4 launched last year, but does have some similarities with the Nord CE 4 Lite, which was announced after the CE 4.

Leaked render of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 shows the rear panel, cameras and button layout

Photo Credit: SmartPrix

The image shows the Nord CE 5 in a pink finish with flat sides like the Nord CE 4 Lite, but with much sharper edges. The capsule-shaped rear dual-camera module may instantly remind one of an Apple iPhone 16, but you have to remember that the vertically arranged dual-camera layout has been a staple with the Nord series for many years. The LED flash is now placed outside the camera module unlike the previous model. Apart from the protruding dual-camera layout, the rest of the rear panel looks clean with just the OnePlus logo placed in the centre.

As per a previous report, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to be launched with a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus is said to have switched to MediaTek silicon this time, going for a Dimensity 8350 processor (4nm) coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is tipped to offer a 50-megapixel (primary) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) rear camera setup and have a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. It is said to pack a high capacity 7,100mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.