Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leaked Renders Suggest Rear Panel Design and Camera Layout

OnePlus may have been inspired by iPhone 16’s camera layout.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 17:53 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leaked Renders Suggest Rear Panel Design and Camera Layout

OnePlus Nord CE 4 featured a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5 is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC
  • It may pack a 7,100mAh battery
  • Rear panel design appears different compared to Nord CE 4
Advertisement

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 may not have raised the bar or set any new benchmarks when it launched last year, but it was a good low-end mid-range smartphone, provided you could ignore its poor low light camera performance. Now, with its successor expected to launch in May, details about the upcoming Nord CE 5 are beginning to emerge. Following a recent report that leaked its core specifications, we now have a first look at the OnePlus Nord CE 5's design thanks to a leaked render.

A report by SmartPrix has shared an alleged render of the OnePlus Nord CE 5. The image reportedly shows the rear design of the upcoming smartphone. The design looks fresh and very different from both the Nord CE 4 and the Nord 4 launched last year, but does have some similarities with the Nord CE 4 Lite, which was announced after the CE 4.

oneplus nord ce5 smartprix gadgets 360 OnePlusNordCE5 OnePlus

Leaked render of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 shows the rear panel, cameras and button layout
Photo Credit: SmartPrix

 

The image shows the Nord CE 5 in a pink finish with flat sides like the Nord CE 4 Lite, but with much sharper edges. The capsule-shaped rear dual-camera module may instantly remind one of an Apple iPhone 16, but you have to remember that the vertically arranged dual-camera layout has been a staple with the Nord series for many years. The LED flash is now placed outside the camera module unlike the previous model. Apart from the protruding dual-camera layout, the rest of the rear panel looks clean with just the OnePlus logo placed in the centre.

As per a previous report, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to be launched with a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus is said to have switched to MediaTek silicon this time, going for a Dimensity 8350 processor (4nm) coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is tipped to offer a 50-megapixel (primary) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) rear camera setup and have a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. It is said to pack a high capacity 7,100mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Design, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Cameras, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Android Smartphones Get Auto-Restart Security Feature With Latest Google Play Services Update
Polygon to Shift Focus to Stablecoins Amid Rising Institutional Interest

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leaked Renders Suggest Rear Panel Design and Camera Layout
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch
  3. CMF Buds 2 Full Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 Update With These Changes
  6. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
  7. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro Chipset Details Revealed Ahead of April 28 Launch
  2. Polygon to Shift Focus to Stablecoins Amid Rising Institutional Interest
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leaked Renders Suggest Rear Panel Design and Camera Layout
  4. Infinix Note 40 Series Confirmed to Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Update in This Quarter
  5. Anthropic Is Reportedly Working on a Voice Mode Feature for Claude
  6. Android Smartphones Get Auto-Restart Security Feature With Latest Google Play Services Update
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Capabilities Teased; Confirmed to Pack Sony LYT-818 Sensors
  8. Scientists Develop Self-Healing Stretchable Lithium Batteries With Enhanced Durability
  9. Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project
  10. Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »