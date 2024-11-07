Technology News
English Edition

Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ to Launch in India in January Next Year: Report

Realme 14 series will reportedly ship with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 18:40 IST
Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ to Launch in India in January Next Year: Report

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ were launched in India in July this year

Highlights
  • Realme 14 devices were reportedly planned to go live in February
  • Realme 13 Pro+ launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999
  • Realme 13 Pro series runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset
Advertisement

Realme 14 series has been the subject of leaks since last week. Initially, the Chinese smartphone brand was speculated to skip the Realme 14 and introduce the Realme 15 lineup instead. However, a new report now suggests the launch timeline and price range of Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. They are expected to come with upgrades over Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro. The pricing of the Realme 14 series will be reportedly similar to that of the existing models.

As per a report by Smartprix, the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ will launch in India in January next year. They were initially planned to go official in February, but the brand has reportedly preponed the launch to January. For comparison, the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ were introduced in India in July this year.

Further, the same report claims that Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ will be priced similarly to their predecessor around Rs. 30,000. The handsets are said to rival Redmi Note 14 Pro series and Poco X7 Pro in the market.

Specifications of the Realme 14 series have not leaked yet, but the report suggests that it will ship with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ Price, Specifications

The Realme 13 Pro+ launched with a price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB in India, whereas the price of Realme 13 Pro starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

They feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,412 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The Realme 13 Pro+ has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel 1 / 1.56-inch Sony LYT-701 sensor while the Realme 13 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 1 / 1.95-inch sensor. They pack a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme 13 Pro+ is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery along with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, whereas the Realme 13 Pro has a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

 

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent main and telephoto camera
  • Long lasting battery
  • Good display
  • Premium design
  • AI features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware filled
  • Ultra-wide is meh
  • No infrared
Read detailed Realme 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 14, Realme 14 Series, Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro Plus, Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Said to Consider Using Samsung's Display Technology for More Affordable Version of Apple Vision Pro
JPMorgan Rebrands Blockchain Division from ‘Onyx’ to ‘Kinexys’ and Unveils New Features

Related Stories

Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ to Launch in India in January Next Year: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 India Launch Confirmed for December; Design, Display Teased
  2. PS5 Pro Launched in Select Markets With Over 50 Enhanced Games Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series New Leak Hints at Online Exclusive Colours
  4. Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date Set for November 20; Key Features Confirmed
  5. WazirX's Nischal Shetty Aims on Launching India's Largest DEX
  6. iOS 18.2 Public Beta 1 Update Rolling Out Now: Here's What's New
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0 and AI Gaming Features
  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro Is Cheaper to Make Than Pixel 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Introduces Support for Using Face ID on iPhone to Trust New Computers
  2. Google Working on 'AI Replies' for Call Screen Feature on Pixel Phones: Report
  3. UBS Completes Pilot Project for Blockchain Solution to Streamline Tokenised Fund Services
  4. Huawei Mate 70 Key Specifications, Design Leaked; Might Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Get Ice X Cooling System With Liquid Metal
  6. Australia Proposes 'World-Leading' Ban on Social Media for Children Under 16
  7. Windows 11 Insider Preview Adds Updated Prism Emulator for Arm PCs to Let Users Run Legacy Apps
  8. Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ to Launch in India in January Next Year: Report
  9. JPMorgan Rebrands Blockchain Division from ‘Onyx’ to ‘Kinexys’ and Unveils New Features
  10. Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design, Charging Details Surface Online; May Offer Wireless Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »