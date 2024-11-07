Realme 14 series has been the subject of leaks since last week. Initially, the Chinese smartphone brand was speculated to skip the Realme 14 and introduce the Realme 15 lineup instead. However, a new report now suggests the launch timeline and price range of Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. They are expected to come with upgrades over Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro. The pricing of the Realme 14 series will be reportedly similar to that of the existing models.

As per a report by Smartprix, the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ will launch in India in January next year. They were initially planned to go official in February, but the brand has reportedly preponed the launch to January. For comparison, the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ were introduced in India in July this year.

Further, the same report claims that Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ will be priced similarly to their predecessor around Rs. 30,000. The handsets are said to rival Redmi Note 14 Pro series and Poco X7 Pro in the market.

Specifications of the Realme 14 series have not leaked yet, but the report suggests that it will ship with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ Price, Specifications

The Realme 13 Pro+ launched with a price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB in India, whereas the price of Realme 13 Pro starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

They feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,412 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The Realme 13 Pro+ has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel 1 / 1.56-inch Sony LYT-701 sensor while the Realme 13 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 1 / 1.95-inch sensor. They pack a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme 13 Pro+ is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery along with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, whereas the Realme 13 Pro has a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.