Honor 300 series China launch date has been officially revealed. The Chinese smartphone vendor has announced the launch of its new lineup through its social media channel. The Honor 300, Honor 300 Pro, and Honor 300 Ultra will debut as the successor to the Honor 200 series that launched in India in July. The lineup is teased to run on MagicOS 9 out of the box and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The vanilla model is confirmed to be available in five colourways, while the Pro model will be released in three shades.

Honor 300 Series Will Bring Three Models

Honor has announced December 2 as the launch date of the Honor 300 series through its Weibo account. The launch event will be held in China. The handsets are confirmed to come with MagicOS 9 operating system and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They will feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The brand has also started accepting pre-reservations for the Honor 300 series through its official website in China. The Honor 300 Pro is listed in Ink Rock Black, Tea Kaji, and Starlight Sand (machine translated) colourways while the Honor 300 is listed in Ink Rock Tea, Chaka Sapphire, Dragon Snow, Smoky Purple and Mountain Ash colourways. The colour options of the Ultra model are still under wraps.

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro were unveiled in China in May this year. They arrived in the Indian market in July with an initial price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the Honor 200 and Rs. 57,999 for the Honor 200 Pro.

The vanilla Honor 200 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Honor 200 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. They have 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. The handsets run Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 and boast a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The Honor 200 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display, while the Honor 200 Pro features a slightly larger 6.78-inch screen.