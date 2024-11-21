Technology News
Honor 300 Design, Colour Options Revealed; Tipster Leaks Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Honor 300 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, according to a tipster.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2024 20:05 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Jiang Hairong-Harrison

Honor 300 is teased to come in blue, grey, purple and white shades

  • Honor 300 will measure 6.97mm in thickness
  • The handset is tipped to get a plastic middle frame
  • The Honor 300 could support 100W wired fast charging
Honor 300 series is expected to launch in China soon. Details about the handsets in the purported lineup have surfaced online over the past few days. Previously several key specifications of the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro have been tipped. Leaked live images of the expected base variant had hinted at the design. Now the company has revealed the colour options and the complete design of the Honor 300 ahead of its imminent launch. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested some of the upcoming handset's key features as well as probable RAM and storage configurations.

Honor 300 Design, Colour Options

The upcoming Honor 300 design was revealed in a Weibo post by the company on Thursday. Another post by the company reveals that the phone will come in "Lu Yanzi", "Yulongxue", "Tea Card Green", and "Cangshan Ash" (translated from Chinese) colour options. The purple, blue and white variants are seen with a marble-like pattern on the rear panel.

honor 300 weibo honor 300

Honor 300 colour options
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

An asymmetrical hexagonal module in the top left corner of the Honor 300 rear panel holds the dual camera unit alongside a pill-shaped LED panel. The words "Portrait Master" are inscribed on one side of the camera module. The power button and volume rocker are seen on the right edge of the handset. In another post, the company states that the phone will be 6.97mm thick.

Honor 300 Features (Expected)

The Honor 300 may carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). It is expected to feature a plastic middle frame, a flat display and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The upcoming smartphone is said to offer support for 100W wired fast charging.

The tipster added that the base Honor 300 is expected to be offered in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12+512GB and 16+512GB RAM and storage configurations. Previous leaks claimed that the Honor 300 handsets may get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, 1.5K OLED screens and wireless charging support. The Pro variant could carry a 50-megapixel periscope shooter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 300, Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
