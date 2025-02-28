Technology News
Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India

The update brings new icons, media cards, and a refreshed Control Centre which is part of the redesigned UI.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 17:05 IST
Honor 200 series was launched in India on July 18

Highlights
  • Honor rolled out Android 15-based update for Honor 200 series in India
  • The update adds AI Photo Editor, AI Translate and more features
  • It also bundles the Android security patch for February 2025
Honor has announced the rollout of the latest software update dubbed MagicOS 9.0 for the Honor 200 series in India. The lineup comprises two handsets — Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. Based on Android 15, it was first unveiled in October in China and was initially made available for the flagship Honor Magic 6 Pro in India last month. As per the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM), MagicOS 9.0 incorporates more extensive customisation across the user interface, gestures for various system actions, and artificial intelligence (AI) features related to photo editing as well as productivity.

MagicOS 9 Update for Honor 200 Series

In a press release, Honor noted that the MagicOS 9.0 update for the Honor 200 series in India also bundles the February 2025 security patch which enhances the system security. It brings new icons, media cards, and a refreshed Control Centre which is part of the redesigned UI. Further, there are new gestures to help users navigate through the interface. They can pinch with two fingers on the home and lock screen to open personalised space.

A big part of the update is the list of AI features on offer. Honor says MagicOS 9 goes big on AI translation and includes features such as AI Translate which can provide real-time translations for lectures and meetings. The feature supports automatic language detection. The Notes app has also been supercharged with AI. Its voice-to-text and real-time translation features enable users to get automatic transcriptions of the minutes of the meeting in multiple languages and dialects. Further, they can also get a complete summary with a single click.

Then, there's the AI Photo Editor. It brings the ability to extract subjects from images, moving photos, as well as paused videos. Users can eliminate unwanted subjects from images and restore old or damaged faces in snapshots, leveraging AI. Additionally, there are AI-powered filters for applying creative enhancements to images, while users can also expand them.

Honor says the update's rollout is underway and is already completed for the Honor 200 Pro. MagicOS 9.0 will reach all Honor 200 devices by March 3, as per the company.

Further reading: Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro, Honor MagicOS 9.0, Honor MagicOS 9.0 features, Android 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
