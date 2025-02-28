Honor has announced the rollout of the latest software update dubbed MagicOS 9.0 for the Honor 200 series in India. The lineup comprises two handsets — Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. Based on Android 15, it was first unveiled in October in China and was initially made available for the flagship Honor Magic 6 Pro in India last month. As per the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM), MagicOS 9.0 incorporates more extensive customisation across the user interface, gestures for various system actions, and artificial intelligence (AI) features related to photo editing as well as productivity.

In a press release, Honor noted that the MagicOS 9.0 update for the Honor 200 series in India also bundles the February 2025 security patch which enhances the system security. It brings new icons, media cards, and a refreshed Control Centre which is part of the redesigned UI. Further, there are new gestures to help users navigate through the interface. They can pinch with two fingers on the home and lock screen to open personalised space.

A big part of the update is the list of AI features on offer. Honor says MagicOS 9 goes big on AI translation and includes features such as AI Translate which can provide real-time translations for lectures and meetings. The feature supports automatic language detection. The Notes app has also been supercharged with AI. Its voice-to-text and real-time translation features enable users to get automatic transcriptions of the minutes of the meeting in multiple languages and dialects. Further, they can also get a complete summary with a single click.

Then, there's the AI Photo Editor. It brings the ability to extract subjects from images, moving photos, as well as paused videos. Users can eliminate unwanted subjects from images and restore old or damaged faces in snapshots, leveraging AI. Additionally, there are AI-powered filters for applying creative enhancements to images, while users can also expand them.

Honor says the update's rollout is underway and is already completed for the Honor 200 Pro. MagicOS 9.0 will reach all Honor 200 devices by March 3, as per the company.