Amazon Great Republic Day Sale kicked off on Monday, and the e-commerce platform's first sale of the year has brought several deals, offers, and discounts on several consumer electronics devices and other products. If you were thinking of upgrading your midrange smartphone, the ongoing Amazon sale has deals on handsets from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme. In addition to all of the discounts on the company's website, you can also take advantage of exchange and bank discounts to further lower the cost of your purchase.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Exchange Discounts, Bank Offers

Several smartphones are currently listed at lower prices during the ongoing Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon, but you can also make purchases using an SBI credit card to lower the price of your purchase with an additional 10 percent instant discount. Similarly, you can also use trade in your older smartphone which can drop the price of your purchase by a considerable amount.

For example, the OnePlus Nord 4 (Review) is currently listed at Rs. 28,999 during the sale, but you can pick up this handset at an effective price of Rs. 24,999 with the bank discount. Similarly, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is now listed at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999, while using an SBI credit card to purchase the handset will lower its price by Rs. 1,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.