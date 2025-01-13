Technology News
Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

SBI credit card holders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on purchases during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 12:50 IST
Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

OnePlus Nord 4 is available for Rs. 24,999 with bank offers during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live for all customers
  • The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is currently on sale for Rs. 24,999
  • Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G can be purchased for Rs. 22,999
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale kicked off on Monday, and the e-commerce platform's first sale of the year has brought several deals, offers, and discounts on several consumer electronics devices and other products. If you were thinking of upgrading your midrange smartphone, the ongoing Amazon sale has deals on handsets from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme. In addition to all of the discounts on the company's website, you can also take advantage of exchange and bank discounts to further lower the cost of your purchase.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Exchange Discounts, Bank Offers

Several smartphones are currently listed at lower prices during the ongoing Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon, but you can also make purchases using an SBI credit card to lower the price of your purchase with an additional 10 percent instant discount. Similarly, you can also use trade in your older smartphone which can drop the price of your purchase by a considerable amount.

For example, the OnePlus Nord 4 (Review) is currently listed at Rs. 28,999 during the sale, but you can pick up this handset at an effective price of Rs. 24,999 with the bank discount. Similarly, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is now listed at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999, while using an SBI credit card to purchase the handset will lower its price by Rs. 1,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 OnePlus Nord 4 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
2 Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
3 iQOO Z9s Pro 5G Rs. 29,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
4 Realme GT 6T 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
5 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
6 iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
7 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Rs. 33,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
8 Honor 200 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 23,998 Buy Now
9 Lava Agni 3 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
10 Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Rs. 34,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now

 

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Limited AI Features
Read detailed iQOO Z9s Pro 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Realme GT 6T

Realme GT 6T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vibrant display
  • HDR10 and Dolby vision support
  • IP65 rating for dust and water
  • Bad
  • Rear panel is dust and smudge magnet
  • Plenty of bloatware and third-party apps
  • Sub-par ultra-wide camera
  • Video recording quality isn't great
Read detailed Realme GT 6T review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design stands out
  • IP68 Certification
  • Decent performance
  • Excellent Display
  • Solid primary camera
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Unreliable ultra-wide and macro cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Honor 200

Honor 200

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive and sleek design
  • Vibrant 120Hz OLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Capable cameras, especially portraits
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No IP rating
  • The ultra-wide sensor is mediocre
Read detailed Honor 200 review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Lava Agni 3

Lava Agni 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2652 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Sale Offers
