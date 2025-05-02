OnePlus Nord 5 is tipped to launch in India soon. A tipster has suggested the expected launch timeline, price and key features of the purported handset. It is expected to be powered by a binned version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The phone could be a modified version of the OnePlus Ace 5V, which is expected to be unveiled in China later this month. Notably, the existing OnePlus Nord 4, which was introduced in India in July 2024, is a rebadged OnePlus Ace 3V.

OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to be priced in India around Rs. 30,000, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claimed in an X post. Replying to a comment, he suggested that the phone could arrive in the country in June and July.

OnePlus Nord 5 Key Features (Expected)

The tipster added that the OnePlus Nord 5 could come with a flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, which is said to be a binned version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

A recent Weibo leak by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that the new OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to launch in China soon. The lineup will likely include a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. This is expected to be the OnePlus Ace 5V.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 5 will likely be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The front camera is expected to hold a 16-megapixel sensor. The handset may pack a battery with a capacity of about 7,000mAh with support for 100W wired fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to carry dual speakers, an IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset could have a plastic middle frame and a glass back.

