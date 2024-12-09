Technology News
Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Realme 14 Pro 5G series handsets will support AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 16:57 IST
Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro 5G series phones will carry periscope cameras

Highlights
  • Realme 14 Pro 5G will likely launch alongside a Pro variant
  • The vanilla version is expected to support up to 12GB of RAM
  • The base Realme 14 Pro 5G is tipped to carry the model number RMX5056
Realme 14 Pro 5G series will launch in India soon. The company has confirmed the arrival of the lineup in the country but has yet to announce the launch timeline. It has revealed a few key features about the upcoming handsets. This includes camera, imaging and chipset details. Like the preceding Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro models, the awaited Realme 14 Pro series is expected to include a base and a Plus variant. Previous leaks suggested the probable colour options as well as likely RAM and storage configurations of the base Realme 14 Pro 5G.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch

Realme announced in a press release and by social media posts that the Realme 14 Pro series 5G will launch in India soon. The company did not note the monikers of the handsets, but the lineup will likely include a Realme 14 Pro 5G and a Realme 14 Pro+ 5G option. The Realme 14 Pro 5G series handsets are confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets.

The handsets in the Realme 14 Pro 5G series are confirmed to get periscope cameras as well. The phones will support AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 features which use AI-backed technology to help improve and sharpen older, blurry images. More details about the upcoming series are expected to be revealed over the next few weeks.

An earlier report claimed that the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ will launch in India in January next year, that is, January 2025. Another older leak suggested that the base Realme 14 Pro 5G with the model number RMX5056 could arrive in pearl white and suede grey shades. It is tipped to launch in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Features, Price in India

The base Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro+ 5G launched in India in July this year. They are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipsets and pack 5,200mAh batteries each with support for up to 80W fast charging. They ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ screens.

For optics, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G gets a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The vanilla version includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both phones have 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G launched in India at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the Realme 13 Pro started at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent main and telephoto camera
  • Long lasting battery
  • Good display
  • Premium design
  • AI features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware filled
  • Ultra-wide is meh
  • No infrared
Read detailed Realme 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
