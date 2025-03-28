Technology News
The update brings software version to OxygenOS 15.0.0.701 on the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, and the OnePlus Pad 2.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 15 brings the Android 15 to OnePlus devices

Highlights
  • OnePlus issues update for the OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, and Pad 2 in India
  • The update adds a Privacy Centre in Phone Manager
  • Bug reporting is now easier via the OnePlus Community App
OnePlus is rolling out the latest version of its Android 15-based operating system (OS) dubbed OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, and the OnePlus Pad 2 in India, the company announced via separate posts on its community forum on Wednesday. The update enables users to customise folders more freely, choose how many apps are displayed in the dock, adds Privacy Center to Phone Manager, and improves Wi-Fi network switching. It also bundles the March 2025 Android security patch.

OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2

According to OnePlus, the update brings software version to OxygenOS 15.0.0.701 on the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, and the OnePlus Pad 2. Users of all the three aforementioned devices can now resize the folders on the home screen by dragging 1×2 or 2×1 grids. The update improves animation for notifications and quick settings. On the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus Nord 4, the size and visual design of third-party widgets can now be adjusted to maintain a visual consistency.

The company says that the latest update to OxygenOS 15 makes it easier to reset the privacy password. Users can use their account to reset it and regain access to the private data. They will also be able to benefit from improved Wi-Fi network switching and mobile data roaming, applicable across all three devices.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 12R users are getting a few extra features. The update adds Privacy Centre to Phone Manager which serves as a hub for reviewing app permissions. They will also get notified when an app accesses their location while running in the background for 3 consecutive days, allowing them to review and change its location permission setting as per the preference. Additionally, they can also disable ad tracking for all apps with a single tap.

For improved interconnectivity, smart cars now support screen mirroring as well as casting while in Simple mode. Further, the feature also brings support for Android Auto. OnePlus says it has also made it easier for users in India to report bugs. They can head over to the OnePlus Community App and find the option under the Bug Report section in their profile.

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

OxygenOS 15, OxygenOS 15 update, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

