OnePlus is rolling out the latest version of its Android 15-based operating system (OS) dubbed OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, and the OnePlus Pad 2 in India, the company announced via separate posts on its community forum on Wednesday. The update enables users to customise folders more freely, choose how many apps are displayed in the dock, adds Privacy Center to Phone Manager, and improves Wi-Fi network switching. It also bundles the March 2025 Android security patch.

According to OnePlus, the update brings software version to OxygenOS 15.0.0.701 on the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, and the OnePlus Pad 2. Users of all the three aforementioned devices can now resize the folders on the home screen by dragging 1×2 or 2×1 grids. The update improves animation for notifications and quick settings. On the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus Nord 4, the size and visual design of third-party widgets can now be adjusted to maintain a visual consistency.

The company says that the latest update to OxygenOS 15 makes it easier to reset the privacy password. Users can use their account to reset it and regain access to the private data. They will also be able to benefit from improved Wi-Fi network switching and mobile data roaming, applicable across all three devices.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 12R users are getting a few extra features. The update adds Privacy Centre to Phone Manager which serves as a hub for reviewing app permissions. They will also get notified when an app accesses their location while running in the background for 3 consecutive days, allowing them to review and change its location permission setting as per the preference. Additionally, they can also disable ad tracking for all apps with a single tap.

For improved interconnectivity, smart cars now support screen mirroring as well as casting while in Simple mode. Further, the feature also brings support for Android Auto. OnePlus says it has also made it easier for users in India to report bugs. They can head over to the OnePlus Community App and find the option under the Bug Report section in their profile.