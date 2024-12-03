Realme has announced its Realme Days Sale in India. The special discount sale will start on December 3 on Flipkart and Realme.com. Handsets like Realme GT 6, Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 12x 5G are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. Customers can avail of up to Rs. 6,000 bank-based offers and a maximum of Rs. 5,000 exchange offers during the sale. Few models are offered with no-cost EMI options as well.

Realme Days Sale Offers Up to Rs. 6,000 Discount

As mentioned, Realme has kicked off its Realme is Days Sale in India and the sale is already live on the company's India website and Flipkart. It will end on December 6 at 12:00am IST. A slew of Realme smartphones are available at discounted prices during the sale.

Realme GT 6 can be grabbed with a Rs. 6,000 bank offer or a Rs. 5,000 exchange offer during the sale period. It costs Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in the ongoing sale, instead of Rs. 40,999. The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB versions are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

The Monet Purple and Monet Gold colour options of Realme 13 Pro+ 5G get a Rs. 3,000 discount and a Rs. 4,000 bank offer or Rs. 3,000 exchange offer during the sale. It is listed with a starting price of Rs. 25,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 32,999. The top-end version of the phone cost Rs. 29,999, instead of Rs. 36,999.

The Emerald Green colour version of Realme 13 Pro+ 5G is listed with a Rs. 4,000 bank offer or Rs. 3,000 exchange offer during the sale. This colour variant has a starting price tag of Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, instead of Rs. 32,999. The top-end version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 32,000, down from Rs. 36,999.

Both Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and Realme GT 6 can be purchased with nine month no-cost EMI option during the sale.

Realme 12x 5G is available with up to Rs. 1,900 bank discount. The base 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone is listed at Rs.11,249, down from the original price of Rs. 12,499. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 11,599 instead of Rs. 13,499.

