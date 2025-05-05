Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch

The handset will reportedly support fast charging at 80W.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2025 18:38 IST
OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord 5 is the purported successor to OnePlus Nord 4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 5 listing is reported on TUV Rheinland with model CPH2079
  • It may debut with a 6,650mAh battery with 80W fast charging
  • The phone is speculated to be a rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 5V
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 5 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 4 which debuted in April 2024. The purported phone was spotted on a certification website with the listing revealing details about its battery capacity and charging speed. According to a report, it may be equipped with a 6,650mAh battery — a significant increase over the 5,500mAh battery capacity of the Nord 4. The global version of the handset is speculated to be a rebranded variant of a OnePlus Ace series phone that could be launched in China soon.

OnePlus Nord 5 TUV Rheinland Listing

Spotted by 91Mobiles, the purported OnePlus Nord 5 was listed on the TUV Rheinland website — a Cologne-based organisation for global testing, inspection, and certification of products. It appears bearing the model number CPH2079 and while the listing does not confirm its moniker as the OnePlus Nord 5, the report speculates it indeed is that smartphone.

The listing reveals that the handset will pack a battery with a rated capacity of 6,650mAh. The phone is said to support fast charging at 80W. The listing does not reveal any other details about the purported OnePlus Nord 5.

Notably, this listing has surfaced just days after the discovery of the purported OnePlus Nord CE 5 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website which suggests that it, along with the OnePlus Nord 5, could be introduced in Indian and global markets soon.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications (Expected)

Past reports indicate that the OnePlus Nord 5 may be a modified version of the OnePlus Ace 5V which is expected to be unveiled in China later this month. It may be equipped with a flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone could sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It is also said to sport a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The purported OnePlus Nord 5 is reported to be powered by a binned version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, likely to be the Dimensity 9400e. It may pack a 6,650mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Other expected features include an IR blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 5V
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Earbuds and Headphones During the Sale

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colourways Revealed
  2. Vivo T4 Review: Nearly Perfect
  3. GTA 6 Developers Didn't Think the Game's 2025 Launch Window Was Real
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  5. Apple May Choose a Staggered Release Schedule for Its iPhone 18 Lineup
  6. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
  7. Samsung Galaxy Device Users Report Poor Battery Life After One UI 7 Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Production Reportedly Begins
  9. Google Could Bring a Desktop Experience for Smartphones with Android 16
  10. Top Deals on Earbuds, Headphones During Amazon's Great Summer 2025 Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report
  2. AI-Driven Automation Could Threaten 40 Percent of Jobs Globally, UN Experts Claim
  3. Realme C75 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Rockstar Games Employees Reportedly Believed GTA 6 Delay Was 'Inevitable'
  5. Binance Partners With Kyrgyz Republic to Introduce Crypto Payments, Increase Web3 Awareness
  6. Lava Yuva Star 2 With 6.75-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Set to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  8. Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »