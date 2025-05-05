OnePlus Nord 5 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 4 which debuted in April 2024. The purported phone was spotted on a certification website with the listing revealing details about its battery capacity and charging speed. According to a report, it may be equipped with a 6,650mAh battery — a significant increase over the 5,500mAh battery capacity of the Nord 4. The global version of the handset is speculated to be a rebranded variant of a OnePlus Ace series phone that could be launched in China soon.

OnePlus Nord 5 TUV Rheinland Listing

Spotted by 91Mobiles, the purported OnePlus Nord 5 was listed on the TUV Rheinland website — a Cologne-based organisation for global testing, inspection, and certification of products. It appears bearing the model number CPH2079 and while the listing does not confirm its moniker as the OnePlus Nord 5, the report speculates it indeed is that smartphone.

The listing reveals that the handset will pack a battery with a rated capacity of 6,650mAh. The phone is said to support fast charging at 80W. The listing does not reveal any other details about the purported OnePlus Nord 5.

Notably, this listing has surfaced just days after the discovery of the purported OnePlus Nord CE 5 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website which suggests that it, along with the OnePlus Nord 5, could be introduced in Indian and global markets soon.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications (Expected)

Past reports indicate that the OnePlus Nord 5 may be a modified version of the OnePlus Ace 5V which is expected to be unveiled in China later this month. It may be equipped with a flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone could sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It is also said to sport a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The purported OnePlus Nord 5 is reported to be powered by a binned version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, likely to be the Dimensity 9400e. It may pack a 6,650mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Other expected features include an IR blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers.

