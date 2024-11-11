Realme 14 lineup is said to feature a new variant called the Realme 14 Pro Lite. The Chinese smartphone brand has not revealed anything regarding the launch of its new number series, but ahead of it, the model number, RAM, storage variants and colour options of the handset have surfaced online. The Realme 14 Pro Lite is said to come in four RAM and storage options with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of onboard storage. It is expected to go official alongside the Realme 14 and Realme 14 Pro.

Realme 14 Pro Lite RAM, Storage Details Leaked

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme 14 Pro Lite will be introduced as a new model in the Realme 14 lineup. The Indian variant of the phone reportedly has model number RMX990. It is said to be available in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

The purported Realme 14 Pro Lite will be reportedly launched in emerald green, monet purple, and monet gold colourways. These colours are already available for the Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro in India.

The Realme 14 series is expected to launch in India in January, in order to compete with the Redmi Note 14 lineup. It is anticipated to be priced at around Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Both the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ arrived in July this year in India, followed by the Realme 13 and the Realme 13+ in August. The price of Realme 13 Pro starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version, while the Realme 13 Pro+ launched with a price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The Realme 13 5G starts in India at Rs. 17,999 while the price of the Realme 13+ 5G begins at Rs. 22,999.

