Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Duo and Apple Watch Series last month. After the launch event and the new devices hit retail stores, the company introduced a new tool to tackle fraud and reduce wasted inventory. The Cupertino-based company is rolling out an anti-theft scanning device at its retail stores that can inspect returned iPhone models and run diagnostics without opening their packaging. The new system is designed to help the company identify missing or tampered-with devices. The latest development comes after scammers bought Apple products and stripped their components for resale, then returned the seemingly sealed boxes to retail stores.

Apple Launches Anti-Theft Scanners

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, said Apple is rolling out a new tool for its stores aimed at deterring theft and saving inventory. Apple's retail stores have faced few cases where scammers purchased iPhone models or other Apple products, removed accessories or internal components, or took the device itself before returning the sealed boxes to retail stores.

In some cases, these activities reportedly take place on a large scale, and scammers allegedly resell the removed components from Apple products through aftermarket channels.

To counter the problem, Apple's retail store staff is instructed to open all returned boxes for inspection. This process appears effective at catching tampering, but it reportedly ruined sellable inventory, as workers have just wiped out sellable inventory and now have to send it back to the warehouse for processing. This creates an additional challenge for retailers, and Gurman says Apple has introduced a new device to solve this issue.

Gurman says the company has reportedly created a device that can scan an in-box iPhone and run diagnostics on it to make sure the phone is fully intact, leaving the box sealed and able to be put back into inventory.

The newly launched scanners for Apple retail outlets are reportedly built using the technology in Apple's Presto machines. This allows the company to update iPhone software before sale without opening the packaging.

Gurman says the anti-theft scanning device started arriving at Apple retail stores earlier this month and is now becoming operational.