The Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max were recently launched in India and the global markets. The company now appears to be preparing to expand its flagship lineup with the introduction of the Oppo Find X10 Ultra. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked its camera specifications. It could feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with LOFIC technology, alongside a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and another periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. Oppo is also tipped to be evaluating a high-resolution front camera for the purported handset.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Camera, Display Specifications Tipped Online

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Oppo is testing several camera configurations for the Find X10 Ultra. The purported handset, which is expected to launch in China in the first half of 2027, could feature a 200-megapixel primary camera based on either Samsung's HPA or HPU sensor. The tipster claims it will be paired with LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology.

This technology, notably, stores overflow charge from the photodiode to improve the dynamic range and increase saturation capacity.

The tipster also revealed that the Find X10 Ultra is being tested with a 1/1.12-inch sensor for the primary shooter. It could be joined by a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with up to 10x optical zoom. For the ultra-wide-angle camera, Oppo is tipped to use the same Samsung-developed 200-megapixel HP5 sensor as the Find X10 Pro Max.

For the selfie camera, the Find X10 Ultra is said to be in testing with a 100-megapixel square front-facing sensor.

The latest claims build upon a previous leak by the same tipster, where it was revealed that Oppo was evaluating Samsung ISOCELL GNB and OmniVision OV51A sensors for the 50-megapixel 10x periscope camera. Both options were said to have an optical format of around 1/1.95 inches.

While the final choice hadn't been made at the time, Oppo was reportedly considering a smaller sensor if production timelines became a concern.

Oppo has yet to announce an official launch date for the Find X10 Ultra. While its China debut is slated for the first half of 2027, a previous report suggested that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra may skip the Indian market. Therefore, its availability in India remains uncertain.