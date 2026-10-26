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Oppo Find X10 Ultra Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel LOFIC Camera, Dual Periscope Cameras

For the selfie camera, the Find X10 Ultra is said to be in testing with a 100-megapixel square front-facing sensor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 October 2026 13:08 IST
Oppo Find X10 Ultra Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel LOFIC Camera, Dual Periscope Cameras

Oppo Find X10 Ultra is the purported successor to the Find X9 Ultra

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Ultra camera specifications have been leaked by a tipster
  • A 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera is reportedly being tested
  • The setup may include a 50-megapixel lens with 10x optical zoom
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The Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max were recently launched in India and the global markets. The company now appears to be preparing to expand its flagship lineup with the introduction of the Oppo Find X10 Ultra. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked its camera specifications. It could feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with LOFIC technology, alongside a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and another periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. Oppo is also tipped to be evaluating a high-resolution front camera for the purported handset.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Camera, Display Specifications Tipped Online 

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Oppo is testing several camera configurations for the Find X10 Ultra. The purported handset, which is expected to launch in China in the first half of 2027, could feature a 200-megapixel primary camera based on either Samsung's HPA or HPU sensor. The tipster claims it will be paired with LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology.

VoltOPPO Find X10 Ultra Discussion
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This technology, notably, stores overflow charge from the photodiode to improve the dynamic range and increase saturation capacity.

The tipster also revealed that the Find X10 Ultra is being tested with a 1/1.12-inch sensor for the primary shooter. It could be joined by a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with up to 10x optical zoom. For the ultra-wide-angle camera, Oppo is tipped to use the same Samsung-developed 200-megapixel HP5 sensor as the Find X10 Pro Max.

For the selfie camera, the Find X10 Ultra is said to be in testing with a 100-megapixel square front-facing sensor.

The latest claims build upon a previous leak by the same tipster, where it was revealed that Oppo was evaluating Samsung ISOCELL GNB and OmniVision OV51A sensors for the 50-megapixel 10x periscope camera. Both options were said to have an optical format of around 1/1.95 inches.

While the final choice hadn't been made at the time, Oppo was reportedly considering a smaller sensor if production timelines became a concern.

Oppo has yet to announce an official launch date for the Find X10 Ultra. While its China debut is slated for the first half of 2027, a previous report suggested that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra may skip the Indian market. Therefore, its availability in India remains uncertain. 

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Oppo Find X10 Ultra Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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