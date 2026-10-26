Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 Date Announced; iPhone 17 and More Smartphones to Be Discounted

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 Date Announced; iPhone 17 and More Smartphones to Be Discounted

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 will offer an instant discount on transactions with SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 October 2026 13:08 IST
Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 Date Announced; iPhone 17 and More Smartphones to Be Discounted

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 will offer "new deals every hour"

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 will offer instant card discounts
  • Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 will provide exchange bonuses
  • Flipkart Sale will list Samsung laptops at discounted prices
Advertisement

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale event concluded last week. The sale event was live for weeks, offering various electronics and gadgets at discounted prices. Now, the e-commerce giant has announced another sale event for the ongoing festive season. The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 will begin later this week, the company has announced. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event has been made live, teasing discounts, offers, and names of devices that will be listed at relatively low prices. The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is confirmed to offer the iPhone 17 with price cuts and bank offers.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 Set to Begin in India on October 28

A dedicated microsite for the upcoming Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is now live, which confirms that the e-commerce giant's second festive sale event will commence on October 28. During the sale event, Flipkart is confirmed to offer an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. The company will also offer credit of up to Rs. 2 lakh, along with no-cost EMI options. Users will also be able to use Flipkart Pay Later to get a Rs. 1,000 discount.

The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 will feature Tick Tock Deals with the promise to bring “new deals every hour”, “7-9 PM Big Bang Hours”, “Patakha Deals” between 8 pm and 10 pm, “Price Crash” between 7 pm and 8 pm, and “Festive Bestsellers” between 5 pm and 7 pm. A range of electronics will be listed at discounted prices, including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and smartwatches.

Further, the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is confirmed to list the iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Oppo K14x 5G, Boltt Ace, Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G, Vivo T5 Lite, Poco X8 Power, HMD Vibe 2 5G, Realme P4 Power 5G, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Nothing Phone (4a), Ai+ Nova 2 Neo, and Moto G37 Power at relatively low prices.

The direct price cuts will be in addition to the bank offers and exchange bonuses, allowing users to maximise their savings during the upcoming Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026. Apart from smartphones, the sale event will offer laptops like the HP 15 with the Intel Core 5 processor and the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series at discounted prices. More details will be revealed as the sale event's commencement date draws near.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
OPPO K14x 5G

OPPO K14x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Rear design change feels like an upgrade
  • Long battery life
  • 45W fast charging
  • Display smoothness
  • Bad
  • Few hardware downgrades
  • Same chipset as last year
  • Expensive than predecessor, while having a few upgrades
Read detailed OPPO K14x 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Realme P4 Power 5G

Realme P4 Power 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design for a big-battery smartphone
  • IP69-rated for dust and water
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Can be used as a powerbank in emergencies
  • Bad
  • 144Hz refresh rate only works with two apps
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Gets hot when recording 60 fps video
Read detailed Realme P4 Power 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,001mAh
OS Android 16
Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • IP68/IP69 Rating
  • Bad
  • No telephoto lens
  • Thermal performance could be better
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Same design as the higher-end models
  • Decent camera performance for its price
  • Long battery life
  • Decent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • The plastic frame feels cheap to the touch
  • Relatively slower charging
  • Sub-par display performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G37 Power review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026, Flipkart, Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale, Flipkart Sale, iPhone 17, Samsung, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Find X10 Ultra Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel LOFIC Camera, Dual Periscope Cameras
Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 Date Announced; iPhone 17 and More Smartphones to Be Discounted
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K100 'Snow Rock White' Colourway Officially Teased
  2. Vivo Y600 With a 10,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price: See Specs
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs
  4. Anthropic Reportedly Sued Over Alleged Use of Elvis Presley Songs to Train AI Models
  5. Redmi K100 Appears on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  6. iPad Mini (2026) With A20 Pro Chip, OLED Screen Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X10 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of 2027 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. iPad Mini (2026) Launched in India With OLED Screen, A20 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications
  2. Fans Ask EA to 'Save Mass Effect' as Petition Gathers Over 2,00,000 Signatures
  3. Anthropic Sued for Allegedly Using Elvis Presley's Songs to Train Claude AI Models Without Permission: Report
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones
  5. CoinDCX Discloses $15.99 Million Loss After Previously Denying Hack Reports
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale 2026: Best Deals on Power Banks
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs
  8. WhatsApp Working on Organizations Feature to Help Admins Manage Large Communities: Report
  9. Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Announced as a New Colourway in Collaboration With Karlotta Freier: Price
  10. Mysterious Oppo Tablet Reportedly Spotted on Singapore's IMDA Database
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »