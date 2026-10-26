Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale event concluded last week. The sale event was live for weeks, offering various electronics and gadgets at discounted prices. Now, the e-commerce giant has announced another sale event for the ongoing festive season. The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 will begin later this week, the company has announced. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event has been made live, teasing discounts, offers, and names of devices that will be listed at relatively low prices. The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is confirmed to offer the iPhone 17 with price cuts and bank offers.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 Set to Begin in India on October 28

A dedicated microsite for the upcoming Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is now live, which confirms that the e-commerce giant's second festive sale event will commence on October 28. During the sale event, Flipkart is confirmed to offer an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. The company will also offer credit of up to Rs. 2 lakh, along with no-cost EMI options. Users will also be able to use Flipkart Pay Later to get a Rs. 1,000 discount.

The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 will feature Tick Tock Deals with the promise to bring “new deals every hour”, “7-9 PM Big Bang Hours”, “Patakha Deals” between 8 pm and 10 pm, “Price Crash” between 7 pm and 8 pm, and “Festive Bestsellers” between 5 pm and 7 pm. A range of electronics will be listed at discounted prices, including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and smartwatches.

Further, the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 is confirmed to list the iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Oppo K14x 5G, Boltt Ace, Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G, Vivo T5 Lite, Poco X8 Power, HMD Vibe 2 5G, Realme P4 Power 5G, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Nothing Phone (4a), Ai+ Nova 2 Neo, and Moto G37 Power at relatively low prices.

The direct price cuts will be in addition to the bank offers and exchange bonuses, allowing users to maximise their savings during the upcoming Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026. Apart from smartphones, the sale event will offer laptops like the HP 15 with the Intel Core 5 processor and the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series at discounted prices. More details will be revealed as the sale event's commencement date draws near.