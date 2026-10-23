Apple is reportedly working on the next version of its first foldable iPhone, with early prototypes suggesting that the company is exploring changes to its hardware. The development comes as the iPhone Duo begins reaching buyers in India. According to new online reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is already testing the successor internally, though it remains unclear which changes will make it into the final device. The company has not yet announced plans for its next foldable iPhone.

iPhone Duo 2 Features, Upgrades

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who discussed the device on his Power On podcast, Apple is already testing iPhone Duo 2 prototypes with Face ID built into the outer display. This would give users a facial recognition option instead of the Touch ID sensor on the current model's side button. Getting Face ID to work in such a slim device could be tricky, though, as Apple would need to make components such as the dot projector and infrared camera smaller.

Apple may also bring its Action button to the next foldable. The customisable button, which is available on the company's Pro models, lets users set shortcuts for everyday tasks such as opening the camera or turning on the flashlight. The current iPhone Duo misses out on this feature.

The camera setup could see an upgrade too. Gurman said Apple is considering adding a telephoto camera to a future iPhone Duo, although it is unclear when that might happen. The current model has a 48-megapixel Dual Fusion rear camera system with main and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

Apple may also be considering a larger inner display for a later generation. The current iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch folding screen, but future models could feature panels measuring between 8.5 and 9 inches. Gurman suggested that these changes may be spread across the second and third generations, rather than all arriving with the iPhone Duo 2.

Readers should note that the company has not confirmed any of these details, so the reported upgrades should be treated as speculation until we learn more concrete details about them.