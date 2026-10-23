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Apple Reportedly Testing iPhone Duo 2 Prototype With Under-Display Face ID, Action Button: Mark Gurman

Apple may also be considering a larger inner display for a later generation.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 16:54 IST
Apple Reportedly Testing iPhone Duo 2 Prototype With Under-Display Face ID, Action Button: Mark Gurman

The current iPhone Duo (pictured) has a Touch ID sensor built into the side power button

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Highlights
  • Apple could bring its Action button to the iPhone Duo 2
  • Future iPhone Duo models could feature larger inner displays
  • Apple may need smaller components to fit under-display Face ID
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Apple is reportedly working on the next version of its first foldable iPhone, with early prototypes suggesting that the company is exploring changes to its hardware. The development comes as the iPhone Duo begins reaching buyers in India. According to new online reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is already testing the successor internally, though it remains unclear which changes will make it into the final device. The company has not yet announced plans for its next foldable iPhone.

iPhone Duo 2 Features, Upgrades

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who discussed the device on his Power On podcast, Apple is already testing iPhone Duo 2 prototypes with Face ID built into the outer display. This would give users a facial recognition option instead of the Touch ID sensor on the current model's side button. Getting Face ID to work in such a slim device could be tricky, though, as Apple would need to make components such as the dot projector and infrared camera smaller.

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Apple may also bring its Action button to the next foldable. The customisable button, which is available on the company's Pro models, lets users set shortcuts for everyday tasks such as opening the camera or turning on the flashlight. The current iPhone Duo misses out on this feature.

The camera setup could see an upgrade too. Gurman said Apple is considering adding a telephoto camera to a future iPhone Duo, although it is unclear when that might happen. The current model has a 48-megapixel Dual Fusion rear camera system with main and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

Apple may also be considering a larger inner display for a later generation. The current iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch folding screen, but future models could feature panels measuring between 8.5 and 9 inches. Gurman suggested that these changes may be spread across the second and third generations, rather than all arriving with the iPhone Duo 2.

Readers should note that the company has not confirmed any of these details, so the reported upgrades should be treated as speculation until we learn more concrete details about them.

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Further reading: Apple, iPhone Duo 2, iPhone Duo, Apple Foldable iPhone, Face ID, Under-Display Face ID, Action Button, Telephoto Camera, Mark Gurman
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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