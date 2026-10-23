The iPhone Duo has finally gone on sale in India and the global markets. It was introduced in September as Apple's first foldable iPhone. As such, it brings a massive inner display that is claimed to be 50 percent larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, albeit at a significantly high price point. With the handset now reaching customers, an early teardown of the iPhone Duo has surfaced. It offers a closer look at the hardware inside and shows what happens when that matte, nano-textured cover layer on the inner screen is removed.

iPhone Duo Teardown

The teardown of the iPhone Duo was carried out by YouTube channel Kingmi Mobile. The footage shows the removable cover layer, the components packed inside the foldable, and some of the challenges involved in repairing the foldable iPhone.

One of the most revealing parts of the teardown is the removal of the matte protective layer covering the iPhone Duo's inner display. Once the protective layer is peeled away, the folding screen underneath has a glossy finish, similar to the inner display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The crease, however, becomes more prominent without the matte surface.

Apple uses a nano-textured cover layer to reduce glare and make the crease less prominent. In an interview published earlier this month, Apple hardware engineering chief Kate Bergeron said the layer was designed to be replaceable as it wears over time. She also explained that Apple had worked to ensure it would last as long as possible.

While the layer can indeed be peeled away, Apple advises customers not to do so. The Cupertino-based tech giant has described it as a replaceable part, which means owners have an option if the surface becomes scratched or worn. The cover layer damage replacement is priced at Rs. 5,900 in India.

The teardown also confirms that the iPhone Duo has a battery in each half of its foldable body, similar to other foldables in the market. Getting to them, however, seems to be the tricky part. To replace the cells, both the rear panel and the secondary screen need to be removed. This is more complex than swapping out the battery on a non-foldable iPhone, where only the back panel needs to be taken off.

The YouTube channel highlighted the thin, folded ribbon cables used to connect components, including the selfie camera, to the mainboard. These cables can be delicate during disassembly, which potentially increases the risk of accidental damage while carrying out repairs.

There is good news on the repairability front, though. Based on the teardown, we can see that several components can be replaced individually, including the two selfie cameras, the dual rear camera system, and the mainboard.

The hinge and folding inner display, on the other hand, are more complicated repairs. Both are difficult to replace because of the way they are integrated into the foldable design, which can add to the cost and time involved in servicing the device.

iPhone Duo Repair Cost

The teardown arrived days after the iPhone Duo's repair costs drew attention. Replacing the inner display in India costs Rs. 1,49,900, while the outer display repair is priced at Rs. 42,900. Battery service costs Rs. 24,900, and replacing the rear camera costs Rs. 26,900. Other damage can cost as much as Rs. 2,24,900.

The exact charges depend on the type of damage and the applicable repair programme. AppleCare can substantially reduce the cost of eligible repairs, but the plan itself is expensive. In India, AppleCare for the iPhone Duo costs Rs. 51,900.