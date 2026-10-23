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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Batteries Listed on Safety Korea With Images

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro batteries have reportedly been linked to model numbers EB-BS958DBY and EB-BS957CBY, respectively.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 16:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Batteries Listed on Safety Korea With Images

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 5,000mAh unit

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Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly preparing its next-generation Galaxy S27 series
  • The certification entries include images of the batteries
  • The Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a 5,700mAh battery
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Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to hit the market early next year as the successor to the Galaxy S26 lineup. The upcoming series will reportedly include the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro. While we await an official announcement, new certification listings offer an early look at the battery units for the Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro. The upcoming phones are expected to include upgraded battery capacity over the predecessors. 

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Battery Units Surface on Safety Korea

As per Safety Korea listings (via NotebookCheck), the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro received safety certification. The battery units associated with the purported Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro reportedly bear the model numbers EB-BS958DBY and EB-BS957CBY, respectively. The listings are certification numbers YU10899-26034 and YU10899-26036.

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Both battery units are reportedly manufactured by Zhuhai CosMX Power Jinwan Subsidiary in China. The certification entries also include images of the batteries, but they do not reveal the battery capacities.

Previous details from China's 3C certification database allegedly indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a 5,534mAh battery unit, which is likely to be marketed as 5,700mAh. The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 5,087mAh-rated battery, which is expected to be translated to 5,200mAh. Both models are expected to support 60W wired charging.

If this rumour turns out to be correct, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could offer a larger battery than the 5,000mAh unit found in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 has a 4,300mAh battery, while the Galaxy S26+ has a 4,900mAh unit.

The certified battery samples found in the Safety Korea database could be prototypes and differ from the components used in final retail devices. Therefore, these details are recommended to be considered with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy S27 family is likely to be announced in January next year. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature a larger 6.89-inch display, while the Pro model could get a 6.47-inch display. The Ultra model is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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