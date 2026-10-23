Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to hit the market early next year as the successor to the Galaxy S26 lineup. The upcoming series will reportedly include the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro. While we await an official announcement, new certification listings offer an early look at the battery units for the Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro. The upcoming phones are expected to include upgraded battery capacity over the predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Battery Units Surface on Safety Korea

As per Safety Korea listings (via NotebookCheck), the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro received safety certification. The battery units associated with the purported Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro reportedly bear the model numbers EB-BS958DBY and EB-BS957CBY, respectively. The listings are certification numbers YU10899-26034 and YU10899-26036.

Both battery units are reportedly manufactured by Zhuhai CosMX Power Jinwan Subsidiary in China. The certification entries also include images of the batteries, but they do not reveal the battery capacities.

Previous details from China's 3C certification database allegedly indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a 5,534mAh battery unit, which is likely to be marketed as 5,700mAh. The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 5,087mAh-rated battery, which is expected to be translated to 5,200mAh. Both models are expected to support 60W wired charging.

If this rumour turns out to be correct, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could offer a larger battery than the 5,000mAh unit found in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 has a 4,300mAh battery, while the Galaxy S26+ has a 4,900mAh unit.

The certified battery samples found in the Safety Korea database could be prototypes and differ from the components used in final retail devices. Therefore, these details are recommended to be considered with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy S27 family is likely to be announced in January next year. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature a larger 6.89-inch display, while the Pro model could get a 6.47-inch display. The Ultra model is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.