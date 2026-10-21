OnePlus Ace 7 Series to Get Active Cooling With Dual Airflow Design

OnePlus' Ace 7 series is expected to launch in China later this month with a new active cooling system designed for gaming. The lineup could include the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro, both reportedly featuring high-refresh-rate displays, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 series chipsets and batteries of around 9,000mAh. The dual-outlet cooling setup is an interesting addition, as it is expected to keep both the chipset and rear panel cool, potentially making long gaming sessions more comfortable.

OnePlus Ace 7 Series Cooling System

OnePlus China President Li Jie has explained how the Ace 7 series' new cooling system works in posts on Weibo. It uses two separate airflow channels, one to cool the chipset and another to direct cool air across the rear panel. OnePlus claims this is an industry-first design for its smartphones.

The layout also takes into account how people hold their phones while gaming. The air intake is positioned to make it harder for fingers to block it when the phone is held horizontally. Hot air exits upwards, away from the fingers gripping the device. This should help the cooling system work effectively without making the phone uncomfortable to hold during long gaming sessions.

The second channel is designed to keep the rear panel cooler and reduce the feeling of heat and moisture on the hands. These changes address two common problems with fan-equipped phones: fingers blocking the air intake and hot exhaust blowing towards the user's grip.

The Ace 7 series will be OnePlus' first performance-focused smartphone lineup with active cooling. Earlier images showed a fan built into the rectangular rear camera module. With the new dual-outlet design, OnePlus is looking to manage heat inside the phone while making it more comfortable to use during extended gaming sessions. The company has also called the series a major generational upgrade. The lineup is expected to include the standard Ace 7 and the Ace 7 Pro.

The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro are tipped to feature 185Hz displays and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 series chipsets. The Pro model could also get a periscope telephoto camera, while both phones may pack 9,000mAh batteries.

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