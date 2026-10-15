OnePlus Ace 7 series launch seems to be around the corner. The new Ace lineup is expected to include the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro models. OnePlus is yet to confirm their existence, but ahead of it, the duo has appeared on Google's official Supported Devices list. The listing shows the model numbers of both Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro smartphones. They are expected to come with Snapdragon chipsets. The OnePlus Ace 7 series is likely to offer upgrades over the OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6 Ultra.

OnePlus Ace 7 Series Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List

The unannounced OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro have Google Play Supported Devices List. The standard OnePlus Ace 7 carries the model number PYF110 and device code OP68BBL1, while the Ace 7 Pro is listed with the model number PMS110 and device code OP64F1L1.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play Console

The listing does not reveal any specifications and features of the phones, but it confirms that the launch of the OnePlus Ace 7 series is not far off. Recent leaks claimed that the lineup will launch in China later this month.

The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro were recently spotted on the Geekbench website with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and Android 17. The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro scored 3,112 points in the single-core test and 10,451 points in the multi-core test.

Previous leaks claimed that the OnePlus Ace 7 will have an inbuilt active cooling fan alongside a dual-airflow design. The OnePlus Ace 7 series could feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 185Hz refresh rate. They are said to feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

The OnePlus Ace 7 series is speculated to feature a 9,000mAh battery. The lineup could feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 50-megapixel secondary sensor. They could also include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The OnePlus Ace 7 series is expected to be exclusive to the Chinese market. The standard Ace 7 is likely to be rebranded as OnePlus 16R. The OnePlus Ace 6 was released in October last year.