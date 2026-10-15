OnePlus Ace 7 is reportedly in development as a successor to last year's OnePlus Ace 6. While OnePlus remain silent about the arrival of a new Ace series phone, a leak has emerged online with details about its active cooling system. The leak also includes schematics that offer us a good look at the design of the OnePlus Ace 7. It is likely to arrive as a gaming-focused smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

OnePlus Ace 7 Cooling Fan Design Leaked

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claims OnePlus is preparing to launch a smartphone in China with an active cooling fan and a dual-airflow architecture. The launch could take place later this month. The tipster has not revealed the name of the device, but comments indicate that it could be the rumoured OnePlus Ace 7.

The post includes what appears to be a rough OnePlus Ace 7 schematic, showing the rear design highlighting the placement and airflow of a built-in cooling fan. This indicates that the upcoming model could be a gaming-focused offering with a cooling solution designed to manage heat during demanding titles. It is said to direct hot air sideways and direct cooler air downwards.

The OnePlus Ace 7 is said to feature a High-refresh-rate display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The cooling solution could include an AI temperature sensor, patented proprietary technology and measures to minimise fan noise and dust entering the device.

OnePlus Ace 7 Specifications (Rumoured)

The OnePlus Ace 7 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. It is speculated to come with a 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate. It recently popped up on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM. It could feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary camera.

The OnePlus Ace 7 is likely to feature a 9,000mAh battery. The handset could support either 100W or 120W wired fast charging. It could get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera