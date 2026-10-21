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ChatGPT Locked Chats Feature to Hide Sensitive Conversations Rolling Out to Free, Plus and Other Users

ChatGPT’s Locked Chats feature is rolling out gradually across Free, Go, Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 October 2026 15:03 IST
ChatGPT Locked Chats Feature to Hide Sensitive Conversations Rolling Out to Free, Plus and Other Users

Photo Credit: OpenAI

Locked Chats are saved in the user's account but are hidden from regular chat history

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Highlights
  • Locked Chats allow users to protect sensitive chats using a PIN
  • Resetting a forgotten PIN permanently deletes all locked chats
  • The feature is rolling out across Free, Plus, Enterprise, and Edu plans
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OpenAI announced a new privacy feature for ChatGPT on Wednesday. Called Locked Chats, it lets users protect select conversations from being viewed by others who may have access to their devices. The San Francisco-based AI company said that Locked Chats moves conversations out of the regular chat history and search results into a protected section that requires authentication for access. Users can secure conversations with a four-digit PIN or use biometric authentication on supported devices.

Locked Chats on ChatGPT

On a support page, OpenAI said that Locked Chats remain saved in the user's account but are hidden from regular chat history, pinned chats, and standard conversation search. Users can find such conversations under Projects > Locked chats. To gain access, they need to enter the four-digit account PIN on the web and desktop.

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Meanwhile, eligible Android and iOS devices also support Face ID, Touch ID, or other forms of biometric authentication.

New messages sent in locked chats will not update the memory used in regular conversations, as per OpenAI. Locking a chat, however, does not remove information ChatGPT remembered before the conversation was locked. Such conversations can also use relevant information from regular Memory, if the feature is enabled.

OpenAI said that instead of end-to-end encryption, Locked Chats is aimed at bolstering privacy on ChatGPT with an additional layer. The feature does not change OpenAI's chat retention policies or the user's existing setting for whether conversations can be used to improve its models.

How to Lock a Chat in ChatGPT

  1. Open ChatGPT and find the conversation you want to protect.
  2. Select the three-dot menu (•••) next to the chat.
  3. Select Lock chat and confirm your choice.
  4. Create a four-digit account PIN if prompted, or enter your existing PIN.

The conversation will move to Projects > Locked chats and disappear from regular chat history and search. To open it later, users can navigate to Locked chats and authenticate with their PIN or a supported device authentication method. The company has warned that resetting a forgotten account PIN will permanently delete all locked chats and content protected only by the previous PIN.

ChatGPT's Locked Chats feature is rolling out gradually across Free, Go, Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans. It is also available through the ChatGPT apps for macOS and Windows desktop platforms. As per OpenAI, some conversation types, including temporary chats, archived chats, group chats, and chats created from shared links, cannot be locked. Further, Locked Chats in Enterprise and Edu workspaces are subject to applicable organisational policies and compliance requirements.

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Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT Locked Chats, OpenAI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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