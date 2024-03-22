Technology News

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 22 March 2024 18:13 IST
Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G: Durability Clubbed With Unparalleled Performance Matched With Elegant Design

 

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A series marvels. The Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G, mark a bold stride in making flagship features widely accessible. These smartphones redefine the industry's norms by democratizing flagship features at an affordable price. In addition, both models sport a cutting-edge design with a first-time metal frame in Galaxy A55 and a newly crafted key island in both models, enhancing the device's grip for a more effortless handling experience. Let's dive into their features:

Design Details: The Galaxy A55 5G debuts a sleek metal frame with premium finish  - the first time in A Series. Both the devices stand out with their glass back, adding to the device's look and feel. Users can choose from captivating soft-toned colour options – Lilac, Navy and Ice Blue for the Galaxy A35, and Navy and Ice Blue for the Galaxy A55 5G.

Durability Features: In terms of durability, both the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G are equipped with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus+® in both front and back glass. Along with IP67 rating for water and dust protection, these features ensure enhanced protection against drops, scratches, and water damage, making the devices resilient to daily wear and tear.

Cooling System: Both the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G come equipped with a 1.7 times larger vapor cooling chamber. It helps keep the phones from getting too hot, even during extended usage. This means you can do lots of things, like playing games or watching videos, without the phone slowing down or becoming uncomfortable to hold.

Performance Specs: Both devices offer high-end performance with Exynos 1380 on Galaxy A35 5G, and Exynos 1480 on the Galaxy A555G. Galaxy A55 5G also debuts the first time in Galaxy A- a massive 12 GB RAM, giving consumers smooth performance across all tasks.

Knox Vault: Now have unparalleled security and personal data protection with Samsung Knox Vault, which is an independent security chipset that keeps your personal data. This means that even if your phone gets attacked, your important information, like passwords, fingerprints, debit/credit card information, and personal documents- everything is kept safe. Other features like Private Share, lets you share files securely, where you can control who sees them and for how long. Secure Folder is a private, encrypted space on your phone where you can store apps, photos, and files that only you can access.

Experience exclusive benefits with special offers when you purchase the Galaxy A55 5G or Galaxy A35 5G. Enjoy two months of complimentary YouTube Premium and a six-month subscription to Microsoft 365 basic, including 100GB of cloud storage.

Now, with an attractive cashback of ₹3000, Buy Now

Galaxy A55 5G, starting at ₹36,999, and

Galaxy A35 5G, starting at ₹27,999.

With convenient No-cost EMI options available, Buy Now

Galaxy A55 5G starting at ₹1792 per month

Galaxy A35 5G starting at ₹1723 per month

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
