Facebook is rolling out a new feature called Your algorithm
Facebook is also expanding the feedback options
Your Algorithm tool uses LLMs
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Facebook has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool to give users more control over their algorithm. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has introduced a 'Your Algorithm' feature that lets users customise the topics and content they want to see on Facebook Feed and Reels. Users can share feedback and content preferences in their own words. The new tool utilises large language models (LLMs). The social media giant has updated the three-dot menu on Facebook to include the new customisation tool.
Meta Rolls Out Your Algorithm Feature
In a blog post on Wednesday, Meta announced the rollout of the 'Your Algorithm' feature that can rank and recommend what users see on Facebook. This feature allows users to directly add and manage the topics they want to see in Feed and Reels. This new dedicated section is available in the three-dot menu on Facebook posts.
"You can now fine-tune your experience and interact directly with the algorithms that rank and recommend what you see on Facebook, meaning you'll see recommendations that are more relevant, more nuanced, and more you", Meta said. Meta says users can see it as a "dedicated space to tell us exactly what you're into".
Facebook is also expanding the feedback options available on posts appearing in Feed and Reels. With this update, users can give feedback on posts in Feed and Reels by selecting Interested or Not interested. Meta may then ask follow-up questions to get more details about what you liked or disliked. Users can directly inform the platform about their topic preferences and what they want to see more or less.
Meta assured that Recommendations update in real time as users feed new preferences into the system. The company previously relied solely on previous likes, comments and viewing activity to show relevant feeds for users.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
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