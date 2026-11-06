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Meta Launches Muse Voice Letting Users Have Real-Time Conversations With the AI Assistant

Muse Realtime Avatar technology handles the on-screen visuals

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 16:22 IST
Meta Launches Muse Voice Letting Users Have Real-Time Conversations With the AI Assistant

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta confirmed that Muse Voice is coming to upcoming Muse Charm

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Highlights
  • Meta’s Muse Voice feature is only available in the US
  • Muse Voice works with Muse Realtime Avatar for conversations
  • It claims that the avatar’s voice and gestures will match conversations
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After launching its AI assistant in September, Meta is back with another update which will now let users have real-time conversations. Called Muse Voice, the feature will work Meta's Muse Realtime Avatar to provide life-like conversations complete with gestures and expressions. The feature will only be available to users in the US and will be coming to other markets soon. The assistant was launched in the US in September but has made its way to Canada. However, it's not possible to access the AI assistant outside of these countries due to regional app store locking.

Meta's Muse Voice Lets Users Have Real-Time Conversations

Meta's Muse AI assistant has received a big upgrade. The new update will let users have real-time conversations with the AI assistant. Meta has announced that Muse will now be rolling out to mobile, web and Mac. Users who have received the update will simply have to tap the phone icon and start talking.

You can either have a face to face conversation (like a video call), an avatar beside a chat conversation, or just a voice only conversation without an avatar.

Once a call is placed with the initial query, your customised Muse appears, showcasing expressions, gestures that Meta claims will match the mood and tone of your conversation. Meta claims that its agentic AI assistant thanks to Muse Voice will be able to see their avatar respond in real time. Just like Google's Gemini Live, users can also interrupt their Muse when it's responding, adding more layers to the ongoing conversation. Users can use Meta's Muse for general conversations, searching for queries and getting a number of things done thanks to its agentic capabilities.

Like their Muse, Meta encourages users to give their Muse Voice a personality by picking from hundreds of voices and styles available. Meta also confirmed that Muse Voice will be coming to Meta AI glasses and the upcoming Muse Charm without giving out a detailed timeline.

For those who haven't got the chance to try out Meta's Muse, it is very different from Meta's AI Chatbot available in Meta's existing services like WhatsApp. What makes Muse different from the Chatbot are its agentic AI capabilities, animated avatars and long-term memory which is different from the session-based memory structure of the Meta AI Chatbot.

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Further reading: Meta Muse, Meta muse AI, Muse Voice, Muse Realtime Avatar, Facebook, Meta
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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