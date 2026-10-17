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Best Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 with MediaTek SoC

Here are five smartphones under Rs. 30,000 with MediaTek chipsets worth considering in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 October 2026 10:00 IST
Best Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 with MediaTek SoC

OnePlus launched the Nord CE 6 Lite earlier this year

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Highlights
  • Realme 16x 5G features a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite offers a 144Hz display
  • Lava Virat Curve has a curved AMOLED screen, secondary rear display
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Smartphones sold globally are primarily powered by two companies — MediaTek and Qualcomm. The latter's Snapdragon lineup is pretty vast, from budget devices to flagship offerings. MediaTek, meanwhile, isn't behind by any means. MediaTek-powered smartphones are available across several price segments in India. These include the mid-range category, where buyers can find high-refresh-rate displays, large batteries, and capable camera hardware without spending more than Rs. 30,000. Brands like Realme, Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, and Lava cater to different needs, from everyday performance and gaming to battery life and fast charging.

Here are five smartphones under Rs. 30,000 with MediaTek chipsets worth considering in India.

Realme 16x 5G

The Realme 16x 5G is an option for buyers looking for a large display and a high refresh rate at this price. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The phone is available with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, with support for additional virtual RAM.

Realme 16x 5G Review: A Sub-Rs. 26,000 Mid-Ranger With One Massive Selling Point

For photography, the Realme 16x 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Its 7,000mAh battery supports 45W charging, while the IP65 rating offers protection against dust and water ingress.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Display: 6.8-inch HD+, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • Rear Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging

Realme 16x 5G Price in India

The Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 30,999, while the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,000.

Vivo T5x 5G

The Vivo T5x 5G is worth considering if battery capacity is high on your list of priorities. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset and features a 6.76-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

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The handset has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. A 32-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. Its 7,200mAh battery supports 44W charging, and the phone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Display: 6.76-inch full-HD+, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,200mAh, 44W charging

Vivo T5x 5G Price in India

The Vivo T5x 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 27,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 30,999. It is available in Cyber Green, Star Silver, and Fusion Red colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is another option for buyers who want a high-refresh-rate display and a large battery. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. The phone is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

oneplus nord ce 6 lite fi main 1 OnePlus

Its rear camera system comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera, while a 32-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies. The 7,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, making it an option for users who want a large battery alongside a high-refresh-rate display.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Display: 6.72-inch full-HD+, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 25,999. It is available in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint colour options.

Oppo K14 Plus

The Oppo K14 Plus is among the newer options on our list. It packs an AMOLED display, a large battery, and a metal frame. The handset runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset and features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Oppo K14 Plus Goes on Sale in India With Dimensity 7360 Max Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Offers

For optics, the Oppo K14 Plus has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera is provided for selfies and video calls. The phone packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. It also offers 10W reverse wired charging and an IP69K rating. The handset runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel
  • Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W charging

Oppo K14 Plus Price in India

The Oppo K14 Plus starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 32,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 35,999. The phone is available in Solar Orange and Star White colour options.

Lava Virat Curve 5G

The Lava Virat Curve 5G offers a curved AMOLED display and a secondary screen on the rear panel. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone's 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is rated for up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness.

Lava Virat Curve 5G Set to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers

The small rear display can show custom text, emojis, the time, battery percentage, and notifications. The phone has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), along with a 13-megapixel front camera. Its 6,000mAh battery supports 45W charging. The Lava Virat Curve 5G runs Android 16, and the company promises two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. It also has an IP64 rating and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Display: 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7100
  • Rear Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 13-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,000mAh, 45W charging

Lava Virat Curve 5G Price in India

The Lava Virat Curve 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is available in Ellora Slate, Heritage Indigo, and Makrana Ivory colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Realme 16x 5G

Realme 16x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display with decent colour reproduction
  • The 7,000mAh battery lasts really long
  • Adequately priced considering the current market situation
  • Decent selfie camera performance
  • The speaker is loud enough for outdoor media consumption
  • Bad
  • Underpowered, two-year-old SoC
  • Low-resolution display
  • Realme UI bloatware
  • Top-heavy build tires the hand quickly
Read detailed Realme 16x 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OPPO K14 Plus 5G

OPPO K14 Plus 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Realme 16x 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, Oppo K14 Plus, VIvo T5x 5G, Lava Virat Curve 5G, MediaTek
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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