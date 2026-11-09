After adding Muse Voice for agentic AI-assistant, Meta is back with another interesting feature called Spaces, which can be used in the Muse app. Spaces basically work like feeds, bringing you information from the sources that you choose and in the format that you would like to see it in. Spaces within the app can also be organised within the Muse AI app to suit the user's requirements depending on what they prioritise at the given moment. Meta claims that Spaces can be used to track a variety of things and can even generate small games.

Meta Introduces Spaces to Customise Your Muse App

Meta's has launched yet another feature for its Muse AI called Spaces. Spaces exists and works with the Muse AI app, helping users build custom experiences around the things or topics they are interested in, in the format that they would like to view it in.

Meta claims Muse Spaces can be used for a variety of interests. For keeping track of personal projects, routines, goals or building a planner. More importantly, Meta even lets you move these Spaces around its app. From the sidebar, to the main tabs, letting you keep track or focus on the Spaces when you need to and hide them when you don't.

The company has even provided a short list of things that users can build at the moment (even though the possibilities are limited to your imagination). Spaces can be used to build a shopping hub using saves from Instagram and Marketplace listings. It can also be used to create a simple school dashboard, finding events from schools emails and creating a custom calendar from them. There's even trivia games that can be generated from the music or movies you love or the sports teams that you follow. Small business owners can also use Spaces to build an order tracker integrating information from orders, messages and other feeds into one place.

Meta claims that Spaces are “personal” and that the company will let users connect various apps that they use to build their feeds so that they always remain updated in the background. The company is also working on making Spaces shareable so that users can share their Spaces with other users on the platform.