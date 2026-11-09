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Meta Introduces Spaces for Designing Custom Experiences Inside Muse AI App

Meta wants users to convert their ideas into Spaces, which work like custom-made, AI-generated feeds

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 13:37 IST
Meta Introduces Spaces for Designing Custom Experiences Inside Muse AI App

Photo Credit: Meta

Spaces can be moved with the Muse app’s interface for a customised experience

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Highlights
  • Meta’s Muse AI app is currently available in the US and Canada
  • Spaces basically work like customised AI-generated feeds within Muse AI
  • Meta is working on making Spaces shareable for a collaborative experience
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After adding Muse Voice for agentic AI-assistant, Meta is back with another interesting feature called Spaces, which can be used in the Muse app. Spaces basically work like feeds, bringing you information from the sources that you choose and in the format that you would like to see it in. Spaces within the app can also be organised within the Muse AI app to suit the user's requirements depending on what they prioritise at the given moment. Meta claims that Spaces can be used to track a variety of things and can even generate small games.

Meta Introduces Spaces to Customise Your Muse App

Meta's has launched yet another feature for its Muse AI called Spaces. Spaces exists and works with the Muse AI app, helping users build custom experiences around the things or topics they are interested in, in the format that they would like to view it in.

Meta claims Muse Spaces can be used for a variety of interests. For keeping track of personal projects, routines, goals or building a planner. More importantly, Meta even lets you move these Spaces around its app. From the sidebar, to the main tabs, letting you keep track or focus on the Spaces when you need to and hide them when you don't.

The company has even provided a short list of things that users can build at the moment (even though the possibilities are limited to your imagination). Spaces can be used to build a shopping hub using saves from Instagram and Marketplace listings. It can also be used to create a simple school dashboard, finding events from schools emails and creating a custom calendar from them. There's even trivia games that can be generated from the music or movies you love or the sports teams that you follow. Small business owners can also use Spaces to build an order tracker integrating information from orders, messages and other feeds into one place.

Meta claims that Spaces are “personal” and that the company will let users connect various apps that they use to build their feeds so that they always remain updated in the background. The company is also working on making Spaces shareable so that users can share their Spaces with other users on the platform.

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Further reading: Muse Spaces, Meta Muse, Meta Muse AI Agent, Meta, Facebook
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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