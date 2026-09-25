Meta recently held its annual Meta Connect 2026 event to launch Ray-Ban Meta Audio, third-generation Ray-Ban Meta, Meta VR Glasses and new Meta Glasses with new frames and collaborations. During the event, the tech giant showcased a new standalone device called Muse Charm, designed specifically for its Muse artificial intelligence agent. The device looks like a keychain and is designed to offer users quick access to Meta's AI assistant. The Muse Charm features a fingerprint sensor and has a front-facing camera. It will be available later this year.

Meta Muse Charm Showcased at Connect 2026

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated the Muse Charm on stage at Connect 2026 following the company's announcements around its new Ray-Ban Meta Audio and Meta VR glasses. The Meta Muse Charm is a keychain- or Tamagotchi-like device. It has a fingerprint sensor on the right corner that users can tap to begin interacting with Muse, eliminating the need to open an app or touch the smartphone. It also has a front-facing camera.

The Muse Charm has a small display that shows an animated avatar representing the AI. Meta says the "Muse Charm is a delightful and fun device built for you to talk and interact with your Muse. It brings the power of Muse with a state-of-the-art real-time voice model into a device that fits in your pocket".

The Meta CEO indicated that it has not finalised the hardware components of the Muse Charm. The company plans to prepare the device for a "holiday launch" potentially in December. Meta has not yet revealed pricing or detailed specifications for the Muse Charm.

The Muse Charm builds on Meta's existing Muse AI platform, which was launched earlier this month. Muse is currently available in the US through dedicated apps for iOS, macOS and Android. Users can also access it through WhatsApp.

Muse is designed to perform tasks on users' behalf. Muse operates inside a dedicated virtual machine called Muse Secure VM. The AI agent can send emails, book tickets, and work on forms. It can also organise files, find documents and summarise important details from Messages, Calendar and Notes. Meta says Muse can remember information from previous conversations and use those details when completing tasks.