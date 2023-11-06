Technology News
JioMotive Plug-and-Play 4G GPS Tracker for Cars Launched: Price in India, Features and Availability Details

JioMotive is compatible to work with Jio SIM card only. However, existing Jio users will not need an extra Jio SIM card.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 November 2023 23:20 IST
Photo Credit: Reliance Digital

JioMotive is a 4G device that can be easy connected to the OBD port in any car

Highlights
  • JioMotive can be purchased for Rs. 4,999 on Reliance Digital store
  • The real-time tracker allows to check vehicle's health
  • JiMotive also acts as a WiFi hotspot for the vehicle
JioMotive, a plug-and-play 4G GPS tracker for cars, has been launched by Reliance Jio. The car tracker is very easy to use as it connects to the vehicle's OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) port to perform its functions. It can help trace a lot of important functions including the real-time location of a vehicle, driving behaviour as well as other insights. The device also acts as a WiFi hotspot for the car. Jio has launched the JioMotive at a minimal price of Rs. 11,999. However, it is currently available at a discounted price. The company also provides a step-to-step guide of installing the device on your vehicle.

JioMotive Plug-and-Play 4G GPS Tracker: Price in India, Availability

The device from Reliance Jio has been launched at a price of Rs. 11,999. However, it can be purchased for Rs. 4,999 on Reliance Digital store with a 58 percent instant discount. JioMotive tracker is also available for purchase on the Jio official store. The customers in India can get a complimentary one-year subscription on buying the tracker. After one year, the subscription fee will cost Rs. 599 per year.

JioMotive Plug-and-Play 4G GPS Tracker: Features

Unlike most OBD tracker devices, JioMotive is a 4G device that can be easy connected to the OBD port in any car. One doesn't need an expert to install the device. Reliance has provided an easy guide to help with the installation process.

The real-time tracker allows to check vehicle's health and also acts as a WiFi hotspot. It is capable of sending alerts for various actions such as anti-theft, anti-tow, harsh driving or geo fencing. To manage these things, all one need to do is install JioThings app, which is available on both App Store and Google Play Store.

JioMotive is compatible to work with Jio SIM card only. However, existing Jio users will not need an extra Jio SIM as they can extend the Jio smartphone plan to JioMotive.

How to setup the JioMotive device on your vehicle

  1. Download and install JioThings app on your smartphone from App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Login on the app using your Jio number.
  3. Add JioMotive device to the list of existing devices using the '+' sign.
  4. Add IMEI number on the JioMotive and select 'Proceed' for next steps.
  5. Enter the car details asked in the next step, such as vehicle number, registration date, model type, and other.
  6. Attach the JioMotive on car's OBD port and turn on your car on. Ensure that you are in a good Jio connection zone.
  7. Agree to the T&C of JioEverywhereConnect Number Sharing Plan and click 'Enable'.
  8. Click on 'JioJCR1440' and 'Proceed' to the next step.
  9. The screen will display a confirmatory message once the device is connected.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioMotive, Jio, Reliance Jio, Car Tracker
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Robotic Device to Detect Slippery Floor Among Tech Displayed at IIT Open House
