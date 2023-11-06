Photo Credit: Reliance Digital
JioMotive, a plug-and-play 4G GPS tracker for cars, has been launched by Reliance Jio. The car tracker is very easy to use as it connects to the vehicle's OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) port to perform its functions. It can help trace a lot of important functions including the real-time location of a vehicle, driving behaviour as well as other insights. The device also acts as a WiFi hotspot for the car. Jio has launched the JioMotive at a minimal price of Rs. 11,999. However, it is currently available at a discounted price. The company also provides a step-to-step guide of installing the device on your vehicle.
The device from Reliance Jio has been launched at a price of Rs. 11,999. However, it can be purchased for Rs. 4,999 on Reliance Digital store with a 58 percent instant discount. JioMotive tracker is also available for purchase on the Jio official store. The customers in India can get a complimentary one-year subscription on buying the tracker. After one year, the subscription fee will cost Rs. 599 per year.
Unlike most OBD tracker devices, JioMotive is a 4G device that can be easy connected to the OBD port in any car. One doesn't need an expert to install the device. Reliance has provided an easy guide to help with the installation process.
The real-time tracker allows to check vehicle's health and also acts as a WiFi hotspot. It is capable of sending alerts for various actions such as anti-theft, anti-tow, harsh driving or geo fencing. To manage these things, all one need to do is install JioThings app, which is available on both App Store and Google Play Store.
JioMotive is compatible to work with Jio SIM card only. However, existing Jio users will not need an extra Jio SIM as they can extend the Jio smartphone plan to JioMotive.
