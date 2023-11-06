Amazon has began the countdown to the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 with its Finale Days sale. The e-commerce website has listed some of the best products on its catalogue on discount during the ongoing sale offer. Apart from electronic devices like smartphones and tablets, one can also choose to buy audio wearables at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale. Amazon initially started the overall sale season on October 8 for all its users, while Prime members had an early day access on October 8. Meanwhile, the Finale Days sale began on November 1 and will go on till November 10. The e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts, along with exchange offers during the ongoing sale. One can also add bank offers to these prices, bringing the overall net effective price to an unexpectedly low cost. As the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale is going to conclude soon, it is best to hurry and buy some of the listed items at discounted prices.

During the current Finale Days sale of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, the company is providing an instant 10 percent instant discount worth up to Rs. 6,500 using several bank cards. If you are an ICICI Bank holder, Amazon provides an off up to Rs. 6,500 on transactions made using credit or debit card, or on credit EMI option. Meanwhile, for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders, there is a 5 percent instant discount along with an unlimited 5 percent cashback on your purchase. Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Credit card bearers can also get an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,500, respectively, for credit card and credit EMI purchase options. OneCard holders, on the other hand, can avail a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 8,250 on credit card and credit EMI transactions.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale 2023 is offering various headphones to choose from at just under Rs. 5,000. The ongoing sale has wireless headphones as well as earbuds to purchase at discounted price. These include boAt Nirvana 751 ANC headphones and JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds. As we have curated a list of more such products for you to choose from, you can browse it below:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale 2023: Top deals on headphones under Rs. 5,000

