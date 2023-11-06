Technology News

Top Deals on Headphones Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale is providing an instant 10 percent instant discount worth up to Rs. 6,500 on several bank cards.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 November 2023 23:51 IST
Top Deals on Headphones Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale 2023 is offering various headphones on discounts

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale will end on November 10
  • Here is a list of headphones under Rs. 5,000 to choose from
  • You can combine deal price with bank offers
Amazon has began the countdown to the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 with its Finale Days sale. The e-commerce website has listed some of the best products on its catalogue on discount during the ongoing sale offer. Apart from electronic devices like smartphones and tablets, one can also choose to buy audio wearables at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale. Amazon initially started the overall sale season on October 8 for all its users, while Prime members had an early day access on October 8. Meanwhile, the Finale Days sale began on November 1 and will go on till November 10. The e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts, along with exchange offers during the ongoing sale. One can also add bank offers to these prices, bringing the overall net effective price to an unexpectedly low cost. As the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale is going to conclude soon, it is best to hurry and buy some of the listed items at discounted prices.

During the current Finale Days sale of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, the company is providing an instant 10 percent instant discount worth up to Rs. 6,500 using several bank cards. If you are an ICICI Bank holder, Amazon provides an off up to Rs. 6,500 on transactions made using credit or debit card, or on credit EMI option. Meanwhile, for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders, there is a 5 percent instant discount along with an unlimited 5 percent cashback on your purchase. Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Credit card bearers can also get an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,500, respectively, for credit card and credit EMI purchase options. OneCard holders, on the other hand, can avail a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 8,250 on credit card and credit EMI transactions.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale 2023 is offering various headphones to choose from at just under Rs. 5,000. The ongoing sale has wireless headphones as well as earbuds to purchase at discounted price. These include boAt Nirvana 751 ANC headphones and JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds. As we have curated a list of more such products for you to choose from, you can browse it below:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale 2023: Top deals on headphones under Rs. 5,000

Product MRP Deal Price
boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Wireless Headphones Rs. 7,990 Rs. 3,999
Belkin Wireless On-Ear Kids Headphones Rs. 3,999 Rs. 3,699
JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,498
OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro TWS Earbuds Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,499
Soundcore Anker Q10 Wireless Headphones Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,999
JBL Tune 230NC TWS Earbuds Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,998

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Good app, stable connectivity
  • Balanced, clean sound
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Ordinary ANC performance
  • A bit expensive for what’s on offer
Read detailed JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale, Amazon sale, Amazon offers, Amazon sale offers
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
JioMotive Plug-and-Play 4G GPS Tracker for Cars Launched: Price in India, Features and Availability Details

Top Deals on Headphones Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale
