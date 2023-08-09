Technology News

Binance Gets Fully Licenced in Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador Amid Tussle with US SEC

Binance has claimed that it is the first fully licenced crypto exchange to exist in El Salvador.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 August 2023
Photo Credit: Binance

El Salvador legalised Bitcoin in September 2021 and became the first nation to do so

  • Binance now has Bitcoin Services Provider licence in El Salvador
  • The exchange also has Digital Assets Services Provider licence
  • Binance CEO met Salvadoran president last year

Binance has announced its official entry into El Salvador, which became the first nation in the world to legalise Bitcoin in 2021. The US-based crypto exchange has received all operational licences in the central American nation, it said on Tuesday. With this, Binance has claimed to be the first fully licenced crypto exchange to exist in El Salvador. This gives Binance an edge over other crypto exchanges operating in the country, as others only offer only select services.

The authorities of El Salvador have granted two licences to Binance — the Bitcoin Services Provider licence and the first non-provisional Digital Assets Services Provider licence.

The licences were approved by the Salvadoran Central Reserve Bank and the National Commission of Digital Assets.

“It is also a great opportunity to collaborate closely with government authorities to support the adoption of crypto assets in the country, foster financial inclusion, innovation and ensure customer protection,” said Daniel Acosta, Binance General Manager for Colombia, Central America and Caribbean, commenting on the matter.

In September 2021, El Salvador became the first nation in the world to legalise Bitcoin. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is pro-Bitcoin and has been advocating how the digital asset could bring independence and decentralisation to existing global financial systems.

In March 2022, Bukele first met Binance chief Changpeng Zhao. At the time, Zhao was visiting El Salvador for the first time.

Since Bitcoin is a legal tender in El Salvador, Binance could increase its userbase and the nationals of the island nation could increase their experience with crypto trading.

“Their blockchain technology adoption has created a thriving sector in El Salvador that proves security and innovation are complementary assets. This announcement comes after many months of dedication from our team to provide all information and proceed with the necessary due diligence required by the agencies,” said Min Lin, Binance Head of Latin America.

While El Salvador may soon house a tax-free, blockchain-powered Bitcoin City, the country in January this year legalised Volcanic BTC Bonds. This allows nationals to enter the bond and then any appreciation in Bitcoin's values are shared with the bond holders.

About Binance's entry into El Salvador, Zhao posted the announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

The exchange has been under investigation by the SEC in the US for months now. Binance, alongside Coinbase, are being probed over their business methods.

El Salvador, meanwhile, has become the 19th nation to bestow Binance with operational licences. Other nations to have done so include France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Dubai.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
Binance Gets Fully Licenced in Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador Amid Tussle with US SEC
  1. iQoo 12 5G Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  2. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  4. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets OS Update; Users Complain About Camera Quality
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get a New 3x Telephoto Sensor
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Listed on Geekbench Site With This Snapdragon SoC
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Teased; to Feature Rain Touch Display
