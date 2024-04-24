Technology News

Jack Dorsey’s Block Platform Creates Chip for Bitcoin Mining, Plans to Create Full BTC Mining System

The aim of this chip is to decentralise the supply of Bitcoin mining hardware.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2024 15:30 IST
Jack Dorsey’s Block Platform Creates Chip for Bitcoin Mining, Plans to Create Full BTC Mining System

Photo Credit: Reuters

Moving forward, Block has decided to design a full Bitcoin mining system

Highlights
  • Block is seeking feedback from crypto miners on their requirements
  • Block’s Bitcoin chip is aimed at decentralising supply of BTC mining hard
  • Crypto mining sector projected to exceed $5 billion by 2031
Advertisement

With an evident expansion of the global crypto economy underway, the industry of crypto mining has emerged as an integral part of the overall Web3 ecosystem. Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of X (formerly Twitter) has realised the potential of the growing crypto mining business and has forayed into the industry. Dorsey, through his payments firm Block, has announced that the creation of its Bitcoin mining chip has been completed.

Following months of research and development, Block has managed to create a 3nm bitcoin mining chip. The aim of this chip is to decentralise the supply of Bitcoin mining hardware.

“Our mining chip will utilise the most advanced semiconductor process currently available and will deliver the performance required for mining operators of all types to survive and thrive in the fifth mining epoch (the period following the recent fourth halving of the block subsidy) and beyond,” the official post from Block said on April 23.

Moving forward, Block has decided to design a full Bitcoin mining system based on the feedback it has received from the community of miners that it has engaged with over the course of these recent months. The company wishes to address challenges related to pre-sale discovery, purchasing, reliability on mining hardware, maintenance of machines, as well as post-sale supports. To do so, Block has invited industry players to submit their suggestions on these focus points.

“With our Bitcoin mining system, we will build on our product and software development expertise, system engineering competency, supply chain experience, and aftermarket support capability, with tens of millions of devices shipped. We intend to use this experience to bring a compelling, differentiated mining solution to market,” Block's announcement added.

On a global level, the crypto mining market is projected to swell to the capitalisation of $5.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12 percent in the forecast period (2024-2031), as per market intelligence firm SkyQuest.

There, however, are some roadblocks that are expected to restrict the smooth sailing of crypto miners. For instance, this month, the fourth pre-programmed halving of Bitcoin took place. This has reduced the rewards for miners causing them financial losses. In addition, regulatory challenges and the environmentally detrimental effects linked to crypto mining are other issues that the sector has to work on resolving.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Mining Chip
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Android 15 Feature to Prevent Users From Sharing Sensitive Details While Screen Sharing in Development: Report

Related Stories

Jack Dorsey’s Block Platform Creates Chip for Bitcoin Mining, Plans to Create Full BTC Mining System
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF by Nothing Could Soon Launch Its First Smartphone in India
  2. Realme Narzo 70 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs Debut in India: See Price
  3. Apple's "Let Loose" iPad Launch Event Will Be Held on This Date
  4. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 With ANC Launched in India: See Price
  5. iQoo Z9x 5G Indian Variant Specifications Leaked via Online Listing
  6. Apple Orders Components for Capacitive Button for iPhone 16: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Could Start Selling Optimus Robots by the End of Next Year, Elon Musk Says
  2. Jack Dorsey’s Block Platform Creates Chip for Bitcoin Mining, Plans to Create Full BTC Mining System
  3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 With Adaptive ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Debut in India
  4. Android 15 Feature to Prevent Users From Sharing Sensitive Details While Screen Sharing in Development: Report
  5. GTA 5 Scrapped Story Expansion Details Emerge as Actor Says Rockstar 'Shot Some Stuff' for Trevor DLC
  6. Google Gemini AI Assistant Could Get a New Floating Window, Automation Features, More: Report
  7. Apple Vision Pro Production Cut by Apple Ahead of Launch in Other Markets: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Fallout Games Surge as Prime Video TV Series Helps Drive Close to 5 Million Players in a Single Day
  9. Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G With MediaTek SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Crypto Price today: Bitcoin, Ether See Upward Momentum, Solana and Dogecoin Retain Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »