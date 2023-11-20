Technology News

Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scam Unearthed in Odisha, Head of ‘Yes World Crypto Token’ Arrested

During the investigation, it was found that "Yes World" is running a huge Ponzi or money circulation scheme in the name of Crypto Coin or Token.

By ANI | Updated: 20 November 2023 10:54 IST
Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scam Unearthed in Odisha, Head of ‘Yes World Crypto Token’ Arrested

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

The total money involved in Yes World is estimated to be more than Rs 200 crore

Highlights
  • The case was registered on October 16 under various sections of the IPC
  • ‘Yes World Crypto Token’ head was allegedly trying to escape to Dubai
  • Ponzi scheme has over 8,000 members or investors in Odisha alone
Advertisement

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha has arrested the Country Head of "Yes World Crypto Token," namely Sandeep Choudhary (40) from Jaipur.

Choudhary is a native of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. The case was registered on October 16 under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, section 6 of the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors Act and section 65 (C) of the Information Technology Act.

Since he was absconding and there was a possibility of his fleeing from the country, an LOC (Look Out Circular) was issued against him by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) at the request of EOW, Odisha.

On November 15 while he was trying to escape from India to Dubai, he was intercepted and detained by BOI at Jaipur International Airport under intimation to EOW, Odisha. The EOW team went to Jaipur and arrested the accused.

He was produced before the local court in Jaipur on November 16. The court granted him five five-day transit remand. He was brought to Odisha, and he will be produced before the Hon'ble OPID Court, Cuttack, Odisha. EOW also arrested Basant Kumar Pradhan and Manoj Kumar Patnaik from Bhubaneswar on November 16 who are the up-line members of Yes World in Odisha.

This case was registered on the complaint of one Swagat Kumar Nayak from Puri. He had alleged that he was cheated by Sandeep Choudhary, Basant Kumar, Manoj Kumar Patnaik and others of Yes World of around Rs 85,000.

During the investigation, it was found that "Yes World" is running a huge Ponzi or money circulation scheme in the name of Crypto Coin or Token.

This App or company does not have any substantive or matching business or activity on the ground but depends only on the Pyramid Ponzi scheme by adding more and more numbers of people below them (known as downline members) by tempting or fooling them with very high returns in a very short time.

There are more than 8,000 members or investors in Odisha alone who have invested money in this scheme. In Odisha, it is mainly spread in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Nayagarh. This scheme or scam has around 2.5 lakh members, mainly in northern India.

Like any other Ponzi scheme, members initially do get some monetary benefits, which tempt them to add more and more members under them. The total money involved in Yes World is estimated to be more than Rs. 200 crore.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Scam, India
Nothing Chats App Pulled From Google Play Store Amid Widespread Privacy Concerns
Crypto Price Today:Bitcoin, Ether See Gains, Most Altcoins Follow to Trade in Profits

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scam Unearthed in Odisha, Head of ‘Yes World Crypto Token’ Arrested
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Will Debut on This Date
  2. OnePlus 11 Android 14 Update With New Features Rolling Out in India
  3. Jawan to The Railway Men: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch This Weekend
  4. Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: New Pixel, Old Problems
  5. Ex-Twitch Boss Emmett Shear Said to Succeed Ousted Sam Altman as OpenAI CEO
  6. Nothing Pulls Its iMessage App for Nothing Phone 2 From Google Play Store
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support
  9. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  10. WhatsApp Channels Hits 500 Million Monthly Users; Said to Get Stickers
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Altman Will Not Return as OpenAI CEO, Ex-Twitch Boss Emmett Shear to Take Up Role: Report
  2. WhatsApp AI Chats Shortcut Rolling Out to Some Beta Testers Alongside Status Filters
  3. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on December 4, Display Gets DisplayMate's A+ Rating
  4. Crypto Price Today:Bitcoin, Ether See Gains, Most Altcoins Follow to Trade in Profits
  5. Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scam Unearthed in Odisha, Head of ‘Yes World Crypto Token’ Arrested
  6. Nothing Chats App Pulled From Google Play Store Amid Widespread Privacy Concerns
  7. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Colour Options Leaked; Said to Get Bigger Display
  8. India vs Australia World Cup Finals Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Telecast, Score
  9. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired by ChatGPT Board: Details
  10. Amazon Targets Merchandise Exports Worth $20 Billion From India by 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »