Technology News

Deutsche Bank AG Seeks Approval to Operate as Crypto Custodian in Germany, Triggers Market Surge

Once Deutsche Bank manages to secure all the necessary permits, it would segregate the launch of its crypto custody platform in different stages.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2023 14:18 IST
Deutsche Bank AG Seeks Approval to Operate as Crypto Custodian in Germany, Triggers Market Surge

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The valuation of the Deutsche Bank is estimated to be around $1.42 trillion

Highlights
  • Crypto incomes are taxed within the bracket of 14-45 percent in Germany
  • Germany allows crypto trading, purchasing, and holding
  • Germany does not have any crypto as a legal tender

Germany's Deutsche Bank AG is shifting its attention to the digital assets sector. The banking major is now seeking approval to operate as a crypto custodian in Germany. The banking mammoth aims to allow its users to purchase and sell crypto assets via credible and authenticated brokers. This would ensure that investors would not flout Germany's crypto tax norms while also safeguarding investors from financial risks that scammers disguised as crypto brokers pose to them.

Once Deutsche Bank manages to secure all the necessary permits, it would segregate the launch of its crypto custody platform in different stages. Services related to crypto staking, valuation, and fund administration will also eventually be brought to the customers of the Frankfurt-headquartered bank.

“I can confirm that we applied for the BaFin license for crypto custody,” a report by CoinDesk quoted a bank spokesperson as confirming the development on June 20. BaFin, which stands for "Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht" in German, is the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany that is responsible for overseeing the country's financial markets. The service will be extended to small scale individual investors, as well as large scale institutional investors.

This development marks for a major milestone for the crypto sector, because it brings the support of this large bank, the valuation of which is estimated to be around $1.42 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,16,53,641 crore), to the crypto sector. Recently, there has been a rise in the involvement of fintech majors in the digital assets sector.

Earlier this week, for instance, BlackRock filed to run a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would allow investors to get exposure to the cryptocurrency despite the volatile asset class having been under intense regulatory scrutiny these past weeks.

These developments have contributed to the surge that the crypto sector has managed to record in these latest days.

As of Wednesday, June 21, the valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.13 trillion (roughly Rs. 93,01,753 crore) with a 5.15 percent escalation in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin also scored its six-week high on Wednesday, with its trading value hovering over the mark of $28,670 (roughly Rs. 23.5 lakh).

Presently, it remains unclear when Deutsche Bank AG could get its licence from the German regulators. Previously, the bank's asset management group, DWS had announced its partnership with US' Galaxy Digital to bring exchange-traded products (ETPs) for digital assets.

Industry insiders, meanwhile, are hopeful that crypto-related activities brewing among institutional investors could result in a bull market situation in the coming days.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Deutsche Bank, Germany, Crypto Tax
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Cisco Launches AI Networking Chips for AI Supercomputers; to Take on Broadcom, Marvell

Related Stories

Deutsche Bank AG Seeks Approval to Operate as Crypto Custodian in Germany, Triggers Market Surge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  4. Realme 11 Pro Series Update Disables Data Collection Feature After Backlash
  5. Redmi Note 12R Full Specifications and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Silence Unknown Callers' Feature to All Users
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Introduced in These New Colour Options in India
  9. Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India at This Price
  10. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Unlike Netflix, Zee5 Does Not Consider Password Sharing a Big Problem
  2. Zeiss Reveals Apple Vision Pro Prescription Optical Inserts Ahead of 2024 Debut: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Exclusive New Red, Light Blue Colours Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Lust Stories 2 Trailer Is Out, Touching on Strong Chemistry, Infidelity, and More
  5. Electronic Arts Goes Through Massive Shake-Up, Splits Into EA Sports and EA Entertainment
  6. Deutsche Bank AG Seeks Approval to Operate as Crypto Custodian in Germany, Triggers Market Surge
  7. YouTube’s First Live E-Commerce Shopping Channel to Launch in South Korea: Report
  8. Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on June 22, Price Revealed on Amazon
  9. Spotify HiFi Lossless Streaming Will Launch Soon With More Expensive 'Supremium' Subscription Tier: Report
  10. Cisco Launches AI Networking Chips for AI Supercomputers; to Take on Broadcom, Marvell
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.