Technology News

Giottus Exchange Announces India’s First Zero-Fee Crypto Trades for Users: Details

Giottus is looking to let users get the best daily prices for crypto assets that are available for trade in the nation.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2023 15:27 IST
Giottus Exchange Announces India’s First Zero-Fee Crypto Trades for Users: Details

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Giottus

Giottus offers crypto investment programmes like staking, fixed rewards, and SIPs

Highlights
  • Giottus was launched in 2017
  • The crypto exchange claims to cater to over a million users
  • The platform is looking to improve liquidity on trading pairs
Advertisement

Giottus, an India-based crypto exchange, is trying to lure in investors on its platform with a new, pocket-friendly strategy. The exchange on Monday, October 31 announced that it will allow its users to engage in crypto trades with zero fees. This new strategy is Giottus' way to help potential investors plan their trades with ease and broaden their margins of expected profits. The exchange is looking to let users get the best daily prices for crypto assets that are available for trade in the nation.

While India has emerged as the nation that has reportedly shown the most crypto adoption in the grassroot levels, Indian government's tax regime over crypto has dented trading volumes recorded by Indian exchanges.

This could be the reason why Giottus is now exploring strategies to spike trading volumes on its platform with this newly introduced zero-fee trading factor.

“We are a customer-centric organisation that believes in making crypto accessible to the masses. The zero-fee move was an easy but necessary decision, given the extended bear market we have witnessed in the past two years,” said Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus as commenting on the development.

The exchange offers an array of crypto investment programmes like staking, fixed rewards, and SIPs. Moving forward, the exchange that claims to cater to over a million users, wishes to improve the liquidity on trading pairs that could fetch the best daily prices on crypto assets for investors.

India, that is yet to finalise laws to govern the crypto sector, levied a tax of 30 percent on all crypto earnings along with a one percent TDS deduction on all crypto transfers. With these tax laws, the government of India wished to keep a financial track record of otherwise largely anonymous crypto transactions to ensure that the assets are not being misused in unlawful activities like money laundering and terror financing.

These tax laws, however, proved to be an axe to the number of crypto trading activities that were recorded prior to these tax laws being passed.

Just earlier this month, Indian crypto exchange and unicorn CoinDCX told the media that Indian exchanges recorded a 95 percent drop in trading volumes in comparison to international exchanges.

“Trading costs and deductions often add up and eat into margins, especially in a bear market. Recognising this, Giottus, with the stated aim of making investing simple for its customers, has taken the lead in enabling the zero-fee initiative,” the exchange noted in a press release.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts. 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Giottus, Crypto Exchange, Crypto Trading
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
SIT Conducts Searches, Arrests Another Accused in Himachal Pradesh Cryptocurrency Scam

Related Stories

Giottus Exchange Announces India’s First Zero-Fee Crypto Trades for Users: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Announces Upgrade Programme for These New Galaxy A Series Phones
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Smart TVs
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Laptop Deals With Discounts
  4. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro Design, Full Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  5. Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale
  6. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  7. Best Deals on External Hard Disks, SSDs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  8. OnePlus 12 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed
  9. Samsung Teases 200-Megapixel Camera That May Arrive With Galaxy S24 Ultra
  10. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms
  2. Samsung Introduces Loyalty Programme for Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, More: Details Here
  3. Giottus Exchange Announces India’s First Zero-Fee Crypto Trades for Users: Details
  4. SIT Conducts Searches, Arrests Another Accused in Himachal Pradesh Cryptocurrency Scam
  5. Samsung Teases ISOCELL 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor With Better 4K Zoom, May Debut on Galaxy S24 Ultra
  6. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro Design, Full Specifications Surface Online Ahead of November 7 Launch
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Holds Ground Above $34,000, Stablecoins Tumble Alongside Tron, Leo
  8. Instagram Testing New Feature That Allows Friends to Add Photos, Videos to Your Carousel Posts
  9. Apple 'Scary Fast' Mac Launch Event Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream and What to Expect
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition Unveiled as an Homage to the Samsung E700
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »