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HSBC to Launch RedCoin Stablecoin in Hong Kong

HSBC RedCoin will initially support peer-to-peer transfers and merchant payments through the bank’s apps.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 15:30 IST
HSBC to Launch RedCoin Stablecoin in Hong Kong

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Rubaitul Azad

RedCoin is expected to become available to HSBC customers in the second half of 2026

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Highlights
  • Corporate and institutional use cases are planned for later phases
  • HSBC has not disclosed a blockchain network for RedCoin
  • Reserve assets must meet HKMA liquidity and quality requirements
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HSBC has given its soon-to-be-released Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin a name, HSBC RedCoin, in advance of its expected release in the second half of 2026. The HSBC made the announcement of the name on September 30, noting that its first phase will concentrate on personal transactions. According to the bank, RedCoins have not been issued yet and will initially be available only through the PayMe app and HSBC HK mobile app. HSBC stated that the early use cases of its RedCoins will revolve around P2P transactions and merchant payments.

HSBC Stablecoin Will Operate Under Hong Kong's New Licensing Regime

According to the announcement, corporate and institutional use cases are to follow, though the bank has not given any dates for these later phases. The token is going to be priced in Hong Kong Dollars. HSBC stated that the stablecoin will be released in “the second half of this year,” which leaves it on track to be released during the rest of 2026. Notably, no release date or blockchain network for the token was specified.

According to Maggie Ng, who serves as HSBC's CEO for Hong Kong and the head of Retail Banking and Wealth for Hong Kong, “Our launch of the RedCoin is just the beginning.” The bank has chosen a name that is consistent with the company's legacy and has claimed that its rollout will be based on security, trust, and accessibility. Initially, users can only access the platform via HSBC channels. They may use PayMe or the HSBC HK Mobile app, but the bank mentioned that more information will be provided at the appropriate time. The bank added that it does not have anything to do with stablecoin scams operating under its name.

The Hong Kong Stablecoins Ordinance set up a licensing regime for fiat-based stablecoin issuers, putting licensed institutions under the HKMA regulatory umbrella. The regime includes rules on reserves, redemption facilities, risk management, governance, and anti-money laundering obligations. In HKMA license requirements, reserve assets should always be of high quality and high liquidity, with the reserve assets being held separately from the issuer's other assets. The reserve pool should always be arranged in such a way that all the valid redemption claims can be paid off.

The release strategy is aligned with HSBC's recent license approval by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on April 10 as one of the first licensed stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong. Licenses were issued to HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial by the HKMA under the Stablecoins Ordinance.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: HSBC, Stablecoin, crypto regulation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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