Realme is said to be gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India that could feature a 10,000mAh battery. Realme has yet to confirm the existence of this model, but a new leak suggests that it could arrive as the Realme 17 Pro or Realme 17 Pro+. They are expected to succeed the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+. The upcoming handset is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset. It could include a triple rear camera unit.

Realme 17 Pro Series Specifications Leaked

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on X shared specifications of an upcoming Realme smartphone. The tipster claims that the details are confirmed, but the name is unclear, and it could launch as either the Realme 17 Pro or the Realme 17 Pro+.

As per the leak, the upcoming Realme 17 Pro series smartphone will have a 10,000mAh battery. If this claim proves accurate, the new model could offer a larger battery than the 7,000mAh battery found on the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 Pro.

The Realme 17 Pro series model is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It could also include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom support and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The handset is tipped to feature a flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer up to 165Hz refresh rate in some supported games.

MediaTek's Dimensity 7500 chipset is said to power the Realme 17 Pro or the Realme 17 Pro+. It could have a plastic frame.

Realme has not given any hints about the Realme 17 Pro series. The company launched the Realme 16 Pro series in January this year. The Realme 16 Pro series has a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The vanilla model has a 6.78-inch display, while the Pro+ model features a 6.8-inch screen. The former runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset, while the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

The price of the Realme 16 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 31,999, while the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G costs Rs. 39,999.