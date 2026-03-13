Technology News
English Edition

HSBC, Standard Chartered Said to Be First Recipients of Stablecoin Licences in Hong Kong

Hong Kong regulators are reportedly preparing to approve the city’s first regulated fiat-backed stablecoin issuers.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 18:45 IST
HSBC, Standard Chartered Said to Be First Recipients of Stablecoin Licences in Hong Kong

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ihor Saveliev

Hong Kong regulators are preparing licences for fiat-backed stablecoin issuers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HSBC and Standard Chartered linked to first approvals
  • Hong Kong plans a regulated framework for fiat-backed stablecoins
  • Dozens of firms reportedly applied for stablecoin licences
Advertisement

HSBC and Standard Chartered could soon become among the first institutions to receive stablecoin issuer licences in Hong Kong, according to a new report. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the South China Morning Post reports the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is preparing to grant the city's first approvals under its new stablecoin regulatory framework. The move would allow licensed entities to issue stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies such as the Hong Kong dollar, marking a major milestone in Hong Kong's efforts to build a regulated digital asset ecosystem. 

Hong Kong Prepares First Stablecoin Approvals Under New Regulatory Framework

The report states that the initial batch of licences could be issued within weeks, although the final timeline and number of approvals remain unclear. People familiar with the discussions told the publication that HSBC and a joint venture linked to Standard Chartered could be among the first entities to receive approvals. Hong Kong regulators have reportedly received dozens of applications under the framework as authorities push ahead with plans to position the city as a global hub for digital assets. 

The banks themselves have not publicly confirmed the reports. Standard Chartered declined to comment on the matter, while HSBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment from media outlets. The HKMA has also said it does not comment on market rumours. A report by Reuters earlier indicated that the HKMA is preparing to issue the city's first stablecoin issuer licences in March 2026, though only a few approvals are expected in the initial batch.

Traditional banks have already been exploring stablecoin initiatives in several financial centres. 
In Singapore, HSBC and Standard Chartered previously worked with financial institutions and technology partners to study how tokenised assets and blockchain-based payment systems could be used in areas such as trade finance and wealth management. Hong Kong has also been advancing its own regulatory framework for stablecoins, after its legislature passed a bill in May 2025 establishing a licensing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

Hong Kong has gradually tightened its regulatory framework for digital assets in recent years. The city introduced a stablecoin ordinance, requiring issuers of fiat-referenced stablecoins to obtain licences and meet strict reserve and governance requirements. The anticipated approvals for banks such as HSBC and Standard Chartered could signal a growing role for traditional financial institutions in the stablecoin market as regulators attempt to bring the sector under clearer oversight.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hong Kong Stablecoin, Cryptocurrency, HSBC, Standard Chartered
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More

Related Stories

HSBC, Standard Chartered Said to Be First Recipients of Stablecoin Licences in Hong Kong
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tipsters Leak Apple's Foldable 'iPhone Ultra': Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  3. Lava Bold 2 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  4. Tipster Claims Realme Will Launch These Two Smartphones in India Soon
  5. iQOO Z11 Design Revealed as Pre-Orders Open in China
  6. iQOO Z11x 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Battery Details Leaked; Might Have Same Capacity as the Galaxy Z Flip 7
  2. HSBC, Standard Chartered Said to Be First Recipients of Stablecoin Licences in Hong Kong
  3. Apple's Foldable Tipped to Launch as 'iPhone Ultra'; Price and Memory Configurations Leaked
  4. MacBook Neo Teardown Suggests It May Be Apple’s Most Repairable Laptop in Several Years
  5. Vashikaranam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Supernatural Drama Online?
  6. Musk’s X to Alter Verification System in Europe, Commission Says
  7. Token2049 Crypto Conference Delays Dubai Summit to 2027 Over Security Concerns
  8. OpenAI Is Reportedly Developing a Code Hosting Platform to Take on Microsoft’s GitHub
  9. Realme 16T 5G, Realme P4R 5G India Launch Tipped Along With Colour Options, Storage Variants
  10. Donald Trump’s Memecoin Rises After Project Announces Exclusive Event for Top Token Holders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »