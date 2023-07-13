Technology News

The next iteration of Internet as we know and use today, Web3 relies on blockchain networks rather than conventional servers.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 July 2023 21:43 IST
The Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) was launched in April 2020

  • The MoU was signed on July 13
  • India and Singapore will share educational knowledge on Web3
  • Both the nations will also initiate programmes to spread awareness around

Crypto and Web3 advocacy groups from India and Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday, July 13. Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) and the Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) have decided to join forces on nurturing and fostering the Web3 sector. As part of this MoU, both advocacy groups will organise workshops, expos, as well as educational conferences to raise people's awareness quotient around Web3. The aim is to ensure that Web3 community members know about the pros and cons of the industry.

Both India and Singapore are developing economies that are taking a calculated approach towards opening their economies to Web3 and crypto sectors.

The MoU entails that both India and Singapore would collaborate with their expertise and resources on the growth of the blockchain sector.

“The parties also intend to collaborate on thought leadership initiatives and share best practices in the blockchain space. By combining their expertise, knowledge, and resources, both organisations aim to advance the development and adoption of blockchain technology in Singapore and India,” the BWA said in a press release seen by Gadgets 360.

The BWA launched in November last year in India, where industry players like Polygon, CoinDCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, WazirX, ZebPay, and Hike among others, ply their trades.

Promoting research-driven awareness on the digital assets sector, maintaining dialogue channels with stakeholders, and standardising business ethics for the Web3 industry players will be the three key focus points for the BWA.

As for Singapore's crypto advocacy group, the BAS was launched in April 2020. It is powered by Huobi University, a blockchain and cryptocurrency education platform launched by the Huobi Group in 2018.

Now, when India is heading the G20 group and drafting crypto rules on a global level is part of its agenda, it seems only natural that Singapore wishes to increase its involvement with India around the Web3 sector.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
