India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming

The Asia Cup final 2023 between India and Sri Lanka will begin today at 3pm IST at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 September 2023 14:02 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming

Photo Credit: Twitter/ BCCI

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav will be playing today

  • The Asia Cup final 2023 will begin today at 3pm IST
  • India has previously defeated Sri Lanka in the Super 4 match
  • Both teams won two matches in the Super 4 round

India will play against Sri Lanka in a nail-biting match of the Asia Cup final 2023. Both teams have qualified for the final after winning two matches in the Super 4. The Asia Cup Final 2023 India vs Sri Lanka match will take place at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka today on September 17. India has previously defeated Sri Lanka in the Super 4 match between the two teams. As both teams prepare to score a win today, here's a look at when and where to watch the live streaming.

Team India will see the presence of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav in today's match. These players were previously rested for India's Super 4 match against Bangladesh.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final: When and where to watch the live streaming

The Asia Cup final 2023 between India and Sri Lanka will begin today at 3pm IST at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The toss will take place half an hour before the match, at 2.30pm IST.

The live broadcast of the match will be available on Sports TV network. Meanwhile, the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final will live stream on Disney+Hotstar app and website. One doesn't need to buy a subscription to watch these matches as they are free.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final Playing XI: Squad

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar

Team Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming
