Sony Xperia 1 VI is reportedly in the works. The company's next "One" series smartphone is likely to make its debut early next year. While the company is yet to reveal details of its upcoming phone, the handset's few specifications and launch timeline have been tipped online. The phone is expected to arrive as the successor to Sony Xperia 1 V which was launched by the company this year in May. Sony Xperia 1 V sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with support for 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR and 120Hz refresh rate.

In a recent Reddit post, a user has hinted that the Japanese phone maker could launch its next One smartphone early next year at MWC 2024. The smartphone is said to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Additionally, the post also suggests that the purported handset could come equipped with a new larger telephoto sensor offering a 6x zoom camera. It is also likely to feature Sony's Clear Image Zoom capabilities.

Furthermore, the rumoured Sony Xperia 1 VI is leaked to come in sustainable packaging which could use recycled materials. However, Sony has not revealed anything regarding the upcoming smartphone.

Sony Xperia 1 VI will succeed the Xperia 1 V. The latter debuted with a 6.5-inch OLED display with support for 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The handset packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Sony Xperia 1 V ships with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 52- 52-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.3.5” sensor with f/1.9 aperture, and Hybrid OIS/EIS support. There's also a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5-5x optical zoom and 15.6X hybrid zoom. On the front, the phone houses a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W (USB PD) fast charging.

