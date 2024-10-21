Meiyazhagan is all set to premiere on Netflix. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the movie was released in the threatres on September 27, 2024. However, since its release, the Tamil movie garnered some good response from the audience and critics. The same film also made its debut in Telugu language, by the name Sathyam Sundaram. Meiyazhagan has been produced by Suriya Sivakumar and Jyothika Saravanan under the banner of 2D Entertainment. That said, there are multiple reports suggesting that the movie might be available on popular OTT platform in the coming weeks. Here's what you need to know.

When and Where to Watch Meiyazhagan

The film is reported to be available on Netflix from October 25, 2024. However, at the time of writing, there is no official confirmation on the same. Talking about the plot, the movie hints at a touching story set in 1996. We see Arunmozhi Varman, played by Arvind Swamy, returns to his hometown after two decades. His reconnection with Meiyazhagan, portrayed by Karthi, unfolds an exploration of family and self-discovery. As Arunmozhi seeks to understand the identity of Sundaram, the film promises to resonate with viewers through its heartfelt themes.

Cast and Crew of Meiyazhagan

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Karthi, Arvind Swamy, Sri Divya, Rajkiran, and Swathi Konde, among others. The music and background score, composed by Govind Vasantha, complement the film's emotional depth. Cinematography was handled by Mahendiran Jayaraju, with editing by R. Govindraj, contributing to the film's overall quality and appeal.

Reception of Meiyazhagan

Meiyazhagan has garnered an impressive 8.4/10 rating on IMDb, reflecting its strong reception among audiences and critics. With a box office collection of approximately Rs 33.77 Crore net on a production budget of Rs 35 Crore, Meiyazhagan has been well-received by audiences.