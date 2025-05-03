Technology News
SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 28 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit From Florida

SpaceX launched 28 Starlink satellites via Falcon 9, expanding its broadband network.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2025 16:13 IST
SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 28 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit From Florida

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 lifts off with 28 Starlink satellites, expanding its broadband satellite

SpaceX had sent another batch of Starlink satellites on their way on Thursday to assist in keeping up the quick expansion of its global broadband network. Rising from Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, a Falcon 9 rocket took to the skies at 9:51 p.m. EDT on May 1 (0151 GMT on May 2). This mission goes by the name Starlink 6-75, and it dispatched 28 satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). This mission is an addition to the already growing constellation, which aims to provide high-speed internet across the world, except the polar regions, via user-pointed terminals.

SpaceX Adds 28 Starlink Satellites to Global Network

As per a Space.com report, the rocket's nine Merlin engines shut down about two and a half minutes after liftoff, followed by stage separation. The first stage, booster B1080, performed a retrograde burn and safely landed eight minutes later on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The landing was the 18th successful flight for B1080 and its 12th for Starlink missions. The second stage continued toward its payload orbit to deploy its satellite payload.

The upper stage achieved its targeted orbit and released the 28 satellites one hour after liftoff. These satellites will drift into their “operational” slots over the next few days. Once in orbit, they will mesh with the existing Starlink megaconstellation of over 7,200 satellites, creating a near-global mesh that will allow constant connectivity for customers who can point their terminals at the satellite array.
It's SpaceX's 51st Starlink mission of the year and the company's 34th Falcon 9 launch of 2025. And the two Starship test flights in 2025 by SpaceX only further affirm its edge on launch pace and commercial space infrastructure development. The steady pace is evidence of the company's ambitions to dominate low Earth orbit communications.

SpaceX is inching ever closer to achieving its mission of providing high-speed internet to every corner of the planet, thanks to yet another successful launch that brought it closer to that goal and brought new commercial spaceflight and rocket reuse milestones within reach.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink
