Space Research Reveals How Icy Comets and Asteroids Could Reshape Earth-Like Planets

Photo Credit: Hubble Space Telescope Comet Team, NASA
Recent studies revealed that the collision of comets may lead to an impact that can affect the atmosphere of the Earth like planets, especially the ones that orbit M-dwarf stars. These findings have not just widened the understanding of planetary evolution and also gives hopes in identifying the far habitable world. There are chances that even the small icy comets could fetch water and oxygen to other exoplanets. The research started in September 2024, by a team led by Dr. Felix Sainsbury Martinez, studied the effects of icy comet impacts on the terrestrial planets that are tidally locked.
The researchers simulated a 2.5 km ice comet that impacts the Earth in a kind of atmosphere simulation. In findings, they exposed that such kinds of impact could even change the chemistry of atmosphere, and increase the water vapour together with hydrogen or oxygen-rich molecules, but decrease the ozone level by almost 10%. Such changes can be observed through current space-based telescopes, published in the Astrophysical Journal.
Researchers from the IBS Center for Climate Physics on February 6, 2025, simulated the effects of a Bennu-type asteroid on Earth. This experiment revealed that an impact like this can inject millions of dust particles into the atmosphere, lowering the global temperature to almost 4°C, and a 32% decrease in the ozone level. Such changes could even lead to an impact on the global ecosystem with food security.
Understanding the planetary impacts further, the astronomers found a disintegrating exoplanet placed 140 light years away. This planet orbits closer to its star, and sheds mass equivalent to Mount Everest with each orbit, thus forming a dust tail till 5.6 million distance. Observations through the James Telescope analyse the composition of the dust, giving insights into its structure and habitability.
The continuous exploration of exoplanets with the potential for habitability can help in understanding the frequency and effects of these impacts. This helps in not just finding life on other planets but also prepares us for future impacts on Earth.
