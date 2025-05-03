Technology News
English Edition

Space Research Reveals How Icy Comets and Asteroids Could Reshape Earth-Like Planets

UK and South Korean scientists studied comet and asteroid impacts on Earth-like planets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2025 14:11 IST
Space Research Reveals How Icy Comets and Asteroids Could Reshape Earth-Like Planets

Photo Credit: Hubble Space Telescope Comet Team, NASA

Comet and asteroid impacts may bring water and oxygen to Earth-like exoplanets

Highlights
  • 2024 UK study: Icy comets can supply water and oxygen to tidally locked e
  • Feb 2025 research shows asteroid impacts could cool Earth and deplete ozo
  • Studies provide insights into planetary habitability and potential risks
Advertisement

Recent studies revealed that the collision of comets may lead to an impact that can affect the atmosphere of the Earth like planets, especially the ones that orbit M-dwarf stars. These findings have not just widened the understanding of planetary evolution and also gives hopes in identifying the far habitable world. There are chances that even the small icy comets could fetch water and oxygen to other exoplanets. ​The research started in September 2024, by a team led by Dr. Felix Sainsbury Martinez, studied the effects of icy comet impacts on the terrestrial planets that are tidally locked.

Comet Impacts on Tidally Locked Exoplanets

The researchers simulated a 2.5 km ice comet that impacts the Earth in a kind of atmosphere simulation. In findings, they exposed that such kinds of impact could even change the chemistry of atmosphere, and increase the water vapour together with hydrogen or oxygen-rich molecules, but decrease the ozone level by almost 10%. Such changes can be observed through current space-based telescopes, published in the Astrophysical Journal.

Asteroid Impacts and Earth's Climate

Researchers from the IBS Center for Climate Physics on February 6, 2025, simulated the effects of a Bennu-type asteroid on Earth. This experiment revealed that an impact like this can inject millions of dust particles into the atmosphere, lowering the global temperature to almost 4°C, and a 32% decrease in the ozone level. Such changes could even lead to an impact on the global ecosystem with food security.

Observing Disintegrating Exoplanets

Understanding the planetary impacts further, the astronomers found a disintegrating exoplanet placed 140 light years away. This planet orbits closer to its star, and sheds mass equivalent to Mount Everest with each orbit, thus forming a dust tail till 5.6 million distance. Observations through the James Telescope analyse the composition of the dust, giving insights into its structure and habitability.

Implications for Planetary Habitability

The continuous exploration of exoplanets with the potential for habitability can help in understanding the frequency and effects of these impacts. This helps in not just finding life on other planets but also prepares us for future impacts on Earth.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Comet Impacts, Exoplanets, M-Dwarf Stars, Asteroid Climate Effects, Habitability Research, James Webb Telescope, TRAPPIST-1e, Earth-like Planets, Ozone Depletion, Planetary Evolution
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Astronomers Discover Closest Known Molecular Cloud to Earth
Google Makes Setting Up a New Google TV Easier with Faster Onboarding, More Features
Space Research Reveals How Icy Comets and Asteroids Could Reshape Earth-Like Planets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  2. Oppo Reno 14 With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  3. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed to 2026; Rockstar Confirms Launch Date
#Latest Stories
  1. The Universe’s Brightest Lights Have Surprisingly Dark and Mysterious Origins
  2. Space Research Reveals How Icy Comets and Asteroids Could Reshape Earth-Like Planets
  3. Astronomers Discover Closest Known Molecular Cloud to Earth
  4. Researchers Challenge Claims of 'Leather-Like' T. rex Skin
  5. Juno Mission Sheds Light on Jupiter’s Storms and Volcanic Activity on Io
  6. New Study Uncovers Shadowy Origins of Universe’s Most Luminous Phenomena
  7. NASA’s Psyche Mission Encounters Pressure Drop, Backup Systems on Standby
  8. ISRO Sets June 2025 Launch for Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite After Delays
  9. See a Wafer-Thin Crescent Moon Leapfrog Jupiter in the Post-Sunset Sky This Week
  10. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »