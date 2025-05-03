NASA's TRACERS Mission Rescheduled for 2025 to Explore Solar Wind and Earth's Magnetic Field

NASA has refocused its Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) launch date to no earlier than 2025 to provide more time for the mission crew to prepare. This mission is about a pair of satellite studying about how the solar wind, interacts with and enters Earth's magnetosphere, the region around Earth dominated by our planet's magnetic field. Understanding and eventually forecasting how energy from our Sun enters our planet and may affect assets depending on space and the earth depends on research into this interaction.

Mission Objectives

According to NASA, the TRACERS spacecraft will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The twin spacecraft will travel around 341 miles above the planet through polar cusps, a short area of the earth's magnetic field where solar wind is concentrated and funneled into our atmosphere.

In order to investigate the location and frequency of a phenomena known as magnetic reconnection near the outer borders of Earth's magnetic field, the TRACERS mission will fly across the northern polar cusp many times each day.



The explosive energy transfer where two magnetic fields meet, particularly in the magnetopause region where the solar wind meets Earth's magnetosphere is termed as magnetic reconnection . This event can cause solar wind particles to enter the atmosphere at high speeds, igniting the northern and southern lights but also creating hazardous conditions for astronauts and satellites, damaging ground infrastructure, communication signals, and aviation.

Mission oversight

David Miles is leading this TRACERS mission at the University of Iowa and it is managed by the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. The Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington oversees the project through the Heliophysics Explorers Program Office at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. As part of the agency's VADR (Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare) contract, the launch service is being provided by NASA's Launch Services Program, which is headquartered at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, in collaboration with NASA's Science Mission Directorate.