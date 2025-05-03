Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA's TRACERS Mission Rescheduled for 2025 to Explore Solar Wind and Earth's Magnetic Field

NASA's TRACERS Mission Rescheduled for 2025 to Explore Solar Wind and Earth's Magnetic Field

NASA delays TRACERS mission launch to 2025, allowing more preparation time. Twin-satellite project investigates solar wind penetration, polar cusps, and magnetic reconnection events.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2025 19:18 IST
NASA's TRACERS Mission Rescheduled for 2025 to Explore Solar Wind and Earth's Magnetic Field

Photo Credit: University of Iowa/Andy Kale

NASA Delays TRACERS Mission Launch to 2025 for In-Depth Study of Solar Wind Effects and Dynamics

Highlights
  • Twin Satellites Delayed to 2025 Launch to Study Solar Wind Dynamics
  • Focus on Magnetic Reconnection Events in Upcoming TRACERS Mission
  • Set to Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket in 2025
Advertisement

NASA has refocused its Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) launch date to no earlier than 2025 to provide more time for the mission crew to prepare. This mission is about a pair of satellite studying about how the solar wind, interacts with and enters Earth's magnetosphere, the region around Earth dominated by our planet's magnetic field. Understanding and eventually forecasting how energy from our Sun enters our planet and may affect assets depending on space and the earth depends on research into this interaction.

Mission Objectives

According to NASA, the TRACERS spacecraft will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The twin spacecraft will travel around 341 miles above the planet through polar cusps, a short area of the earth's magnetic field where solar wind is concentrated and funneled into our atmosphere.

In order to investigate the location and frequency of a phenomena known as magnetic reconnection near the outer borders of Earth's magnetic field, the TRACERS mission will fly across the northern polar cusp many times each day.


The explosive energy transfer where two magnetic fields meet, particularly in the magnetopause region where the solar wind meets Earth's magnetosphere is termed as magnetic reconnection . This event can cause solar wind particles to enter the atmosphere at high speeds, igniting the northern and southern lights but also creating hazardous conditions for astronauts and satellites, damaging ground infrastructure, communication signals, and aviation.

Mission oversight

David Miles is leading this TRACERS mission at the University of Iowa and it is managed by the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. The Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington oversees the project through the Heliophysics Explorers Program Office at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. As part of the agency's VADR (Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare) contract, the launch service is being provided by NASA's Launch Services Program, which is headquartered at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, in collaboration with NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, TRACERS, SpaceX
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA’s McClain, Ayers Wrap Up All-Female Spacewalk to Power Up ISS
Oppo Reno 14 With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Seen on Geekbench Ahead of Debut

Related Stories

NASA's TRACERS Mission Rescheduled for 2025 to Explore Solar Wind and Earth's Magnetic Field
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Is Now Available in This Colour Variant in India
  2. NASA's TRACERS Mission Rescheduled for 2025 to Explore Solar Wind and Earth's Magnetic Field
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's TRACERS Mission Rescheduled for 2025 to Explore Solar Wind and Earth's Magnetic Field
  2. NASA’s McClain, Ayers Wrap Up All-Female Spacewalk to Power Up ISS
  3. New Study Challenges Signs of Life on Exoplanet K2-18b
  4. SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 28 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit From Florida
  5. The Universe’s Brightest Lights Have Surprisingly Dark and Mysterious Origins
  6. Space Research Reveals How Icy Comets and Asteroids Could Reshape Earth-Like Planets
  7. Astronomers Discover Closest Known Molecular Cloud to Earth
  8. Researchers Challenge Claims of 'Leather-Like' T. rex Skin
  9. Juno Mission Sheds Light on Jupiter’s Storms and Volcanic Activity on Io
  10. New Study Uncovers Shadowy Origins of Universe’s Most Luminous Phenomena
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »