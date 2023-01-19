Technology News

CCI Denies Google Allegations That It 'Copy-Pasted' EU’s Antitrust Order on Android

Google had argued that CCI "copy-pasted extensively from a European Commission decision.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 January 2023 17:34 IST
CCI Denies Google Allegations That It 'Copy-Pasted' EU’s Antitrust Order on Android

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google's counsel repeatedly pressed judges to put CCI ruling on hold

Highlights
  • The comments came at a hearing in the Supreme Court
  • CCI has fined Alphabet Inc-owned Google $161 million
  • Google is seeking to block the CCI ruling

The Competitions Commission of India on Thursday denied allegations by Google that investigators had "copy-pasted" parts of a European ruling against the US firm for abusing the market dominance of its Android platform.

"We have not cut, copy and paste," N Venkataraman, a government lawyer representing the Competition Commission of India (CCI), told the top court.

The comments came at a hearing in India's Supreme Court, where Google is seeking to block the CCI ruling.

Google had argued in its legal filings, seen by Reuters, that CCI's investigation unit "copy-pasted extensively from a European Commission decision, deploying evidence from Europe that was not examined in India".

"There are more than 50 instances of copypasting", in some cases "word-for-word", Google said. The European Commission has not responded to a request for comment on the allegation.

The CCI has fined Alphabet Inc-owned Google $161 million (roughly Rs. 1300 crore) for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97 percent of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

Google had challenged the directive saying it would hurt consumers and also its business, warning the growth of the Android ecosystem will stall if the far-reaching measures were to be implemented.

During Thursday's hearing, Google's counsel repeatedly pressed judges to put CCI ruling on hold, saying it is pro-competition and does not abuse its market position. The judges are yet to reach a decision.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Competitions Commission of India, Antitrust, Google
Auto Expo 2023 Saw Record Turnout of 6.36 Lakh Visitors, Five Global Launches, SIAM Says
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Fully Loaded

Related Stories

CCI Denies Google Allegations That It 'Copy-Pasted' EU’s Antitrust Order on Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ChatGPT Sounds Exactly Like Us. How Is That a Good Thing?
  2. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch Soon
  3. Apple Could Roll Out iOS 16.3 Update Next Week: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  6. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  7. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Launched in India: See Price Here
  8. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  9. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
  10. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi's First-Ever Electric Vehicle 'Modena' Spotted Being Tested in Extreme Cold Conditions: Report
  2. CCI Denies Google Allegations That It 'Copy-Pasted' EU’s Antitrust Order on Android
  3. Auto Expo 2023 Saw Record Turnout of 6.36 Lakh Visitors, Five Global Launches, SIAM Says
  4. Apple Faces Investigation Into MercadoLibre Complaint Over App Store Monopoly in Brazil
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature 80W Charging, OxygenOS 13; Could Arrive in Two Colour Options
  6. Twitter Blue Android Pricing Announced, Cheaper Annual Plan for Web Users Introduced: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Appears on BIS Listing, Could Be Launched in India Soon: Report
  8. Tesla Shareholder Trial: US Jury Told That Elon Musk's 'Lies' Cost Tesla Investors Millions
  9. Wikipedia Introduces First Desktop Redesign in a Decade, Brings New Table of Contents for Better Navigation
  10. Tecno Spark Go (2023) Listed on Official Website, Specifications, Design and Features Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.