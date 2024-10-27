Technology News
European Space Agency in Talks with SpaceX for Global Initiative on Space Junk Reduction

The European Space Agency is discussing with SpaceX to address space junk through the Zero Debris initiative, targeting 2030.

Updated: 27 October 2024 21:38 IST
European Space Agency in Talks with SpaceX for Global Initiative on Space Junk Reduction

Photo Credit: Tim Hepher and Joey Roulette

SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites on May 6, 2024.

Highlights
  • ESA talks with SpaceX for Zero Debris charter on orbital junk.
  • ESA’s charter aims for zero new space junk by 2030.
  • SpaceX's role in space debris reduction could shape orbital future
The European Space Agency (ESA) is currently in discussions with SpaceX about the possibility of the American aerospace giant joining an international initiative to tackle the ever-growing issue of space debris. ESA has been actively working to address the escalating risks posed by orbital junk, which threatens both operational satellites and future space missions.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher shared that the agency's "Zero Debris Charter" has received backing from over 110 countries and organisations, with a shared goal of halting new debris creation by 2030. While SpaceX hasn't yet signed the charter, Aschbacher remains hopeful about progress, noting, “We will keep raising these issues because they are essential.”

Understanding Space Debris

Today, Earth's orbit hosts roughly 18,897 pieces of trackable space junk, according to Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell. This debris includes inactive satellites, rocket bodies, and fragments from earlier collisions. Although ESA doesn't regulate space activity, it's committed to fostering international collaboration on this urgent issue. “The fact that we have the charter on the table and that partners are signing up is very encouraging,” Aschbacher added.

The Importance of SpaceX's Involvement

SpaceX, with around 6,300 active satellites out of an estimated 10,300 in low Earth orbit, plays a significant role in this discussion. Its Starlink constellation alone accounts for nearly two-thirds of all operational satellites in this region. New constellations from other companies, including Amazon and Chinese satellite networks, are adding to the congestion, making efforts to curb space debris even more pressing.

Real-World Implications of Space Junk

The risks are far from theoretical. For example, a recent incident saw a Chinese rocket body disintegrate after a collision with debris, forming one of the largest space debris fields recorded. Additionally, past anti-satellite missile tests by various countries have compounded the problem, contributing further to the crowded orbital environment. As ESA continues talks with SpaceX, the focus remains on ensuring a cleaner, safer orbit for all stakeholders in the space sector.

 

Further reading: ESA, SpaceX, Space Debris, Zero Debris Charter, Orbital Safety, Space Industry, Starlink, Space Operations
